Rhea and Showik Chakraborty unveil Reunion, a new chapter in authentic, dance-inspired streetwear

The waffle vests are another standout. Available in three colours, they feature textured waffle-knit fabric, raw-edge detailing, and relaxed silhouettes that feel naturally lived-in from the very first wear.

“The Marble Shirt is our first artistic statement piece. Crafted in premium Tencel, the marble print captures movement and fluidity, making every shirt feel expressive without trying too hard,” says Rhea, who is particularly proud of the brand’s first Wash Tube Lounge Sets, designed to move effortlessly between comfort and style.

Movement is at the heart of Reunion. “For us, dance became a metaphor for coming back to life. It represents freedom, confidence, and the joy of moving to your own rhythm again. Music became the invitation. Movement became the response,” say the duo.

‘Write Your Own Sequel’ is the philosophy behind the brand, and every collection is another chapter in that story.

“Reunion asks an even deeper question. Before you write your next chapter, have you reunited with the person who is writing it? Streetwear has always been rooted in individuality and self-expression. Reunion builds on that foundation by celebrating authenticity over trends,” Showik shares.

While the brand continues with its oversized silhouettes, they are now balanced with softer lounge fits that offer comfort without compromising on structure.

The colour palette moves through earthy olives, washed charcoals, soft neutrals, monochromes and subtle pinks, creating versatile pieces that move with you through every chapter.

Rs 1,990 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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