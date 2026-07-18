Rhea and Showik Chakraborty unveil Reunion, a new chapter in authentic, dance-inspired streetwear

Chapter 2Drip, the fashion label founded by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, unveils Reunion, its latest collection featuring the brand’s signature blend of elevated streetwear and contemporary essentials. It is designed for people who are constantly evolving and proudly embracing their personal journey.
With Reunion, the brand continues to push beyond traditional fashion storytelling, creating a space where music, culture and style collide to inspire a new generation of self-expression.
For Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, founders of Chapter2Drip, every collection begins with a feeling before it becomes clothing. “For Reunion, that feeling was coming back to yourself. Life has a way of pulling all of us in different directions. We get caught up in expectations, routines and the noise around us. Sometimes, without even realising it, we stop moving to our own rhythm,” says Rhea, adding, “Reunion is about that moment when everything slows down just enough for you to hear yourself again. When you remember who you were before the world told you who to be.”
The duo wanted to tell a story in which people from completely different worlds, with different journeys and different frequencies, all arrive at the same place simply by becoming themselves.
“Before you find your people, you find yourself. That is Reunion,” says Showik. Reunion introduces some exciting firsts for the brand while reimagining everyday essentials. “Polos have always been part of everyday wardrobes, but they have often felt safe and predictable. We wanted to rewrite that story. We gave them oversized fits, premium cotton slub fabric, washed finishes, and introduced them in five colours that feel elevated while remaining effortless,” says Showik.
The waffle vests are another standout. Available in three colours, they feature textured waffle-knit fabric, raw-edge detailing, and relaxed silhouettes that feel naturally lived-in from the very first wear.
“The Marble Shirt is our first artistic statement piece. Crafted in premium Tencel, the marble print captures movement and fluidity, making every shirt feel expressive without trying too hard,” says Rhea, who is particularly proud of the brand’s first Wash Tube Lounge Sets, designed to move effortlessly between comfort and style.
Movement is at the heart of Reunion. “For us, dance became a metaphor for coming back to life. It represents freedom, confidence, and the joy of moving to your own rhythm again. Music became the invitation. Movement became the response,” say the duo.
‘Write Your Own Sequel’ is the philosophy behind the brand, and every collection is another chapter in that story.
“Reunion asks an even deeper question. Before you write your next chapter, have you reunited with the person who is writing it? Streetwear has always been rooted in individuality and self-expression. Reunion builds on that foundation by celebrating authenticity over trends,” Showik shares.
While the brand continues with its oversized silhouettes, they are now balanced with softer lounge fits that offer comfort without compromising on structure.
The colour palette moves through earthy olives, washed charcoals, soft neutrals, monochromes and subtle pinks, creating versatile pieces that move with you through every chapter.
Rs 1,990 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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