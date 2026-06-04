Effortless tailoring and fluid silhouettes define Spring/Summer 2026

Rareism marks seven years since its inception with a collection that bridges everyday essentials and elevated dressing through pieces that feel personal, and adaptable. Each piece is guided by an emphasis on thoughtful detailing and craftsmanship, creating garments that are not only visually distinct but also deeply functional.
Akshika Poddar, Co-founder of The House of Rare & Rareism, says the new collection feels rooted in wearability rather than trends. “For us, wearability has always been the starting point, not an afterthought. With Spring/Summer 2026, especially as we mark seven years, we wanted the collection to feel intuitive--pieces that fit seamlessly into a woman’s everyday life while still allowing for expression,” says Akshika.
That balance between structure and softness is something the brand has been consciously refining. This season, it comes through in the interplay of effortless tailoring and fluid movement. Structured elements like tailored trousers and sharper silhouettes are softened through lighter fabrics and ease of wear.
And the colour story this season is layered and expressive, yet grounded. “We explored a mix of earth-driven tones like olives, deep reds, and softened neutrals, alongside more vibrant accents — pinks, yellows, and rusts—that bring a sense of energy and movement. There are also softer narratives in pastels, sun-washed neutrals, and coastal blues,” she shares.
The pieces are versatile and can be styled for work with a more defined approach, then softened or elevated for occasions. “The idea is to offer flexibility without overcomplicating the wardrobe. It’s about creating a sense of ease that carries through the day,” says Akshika.
What defines this collection is a strong focus on fabric. You’ll see structured pieces like corsets and tailored trousers alongside flowing maxis and softer drapes. “There’s also an emphasis on layering and subtle detailing — nothing overly loud, but everything thoughtfully considered.”
Akshika believes the Rareism woman today is more self-assured and instinctive in her choices. “Over the years, we’ve seen her gravitate towards pieces that feel personal and versatile. This collection reflects that evolution. It’s designed to support how she lives, moves, and expresses herself.”
Priced between Rs 1,499 and Rs 9,999.
Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com