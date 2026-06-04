Effortless tailoring and fluid silhouettes define Spring/Summer 2026

The pieces are versatile and can be styled for work with a more defined approach, then softened or elevated for occasions. “The idea is to offer flexibility without overcomplicating the wardrobe. It’s about creating a sense of ease that carries through the day,” says Akshika.

What defines this collection is a strong focus on fabric. You’ll see structured pieces like corsets and tailored trousers alongside flowing maxis and softer drapes. “There’s also an emphasis on layering and subtle detailing — nothing overly loud, but everything thoughtfully considered.”

Akshika believes the Rareism woman today is more self-assured and instinctive in her choices. “Over the years, we’ve seen her gravitate towards pieces that feel personal and versatile. This collection reflects that evolution. It’s designed to support how she lives, moves, and expresses herself.”

Priced between Rs 1,499 and Rs 9,999.

Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com