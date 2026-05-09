This Spring/Summer 2026 collection is inspired by dreamy escapes and quiet romance

The pieces prioritise comfort, versatility, and fluid styling, making them ideal for everything from everyday dressing to holiday wardrobes.

Manjula Tiwari, who represents the brand, says the collection follows a free-spirited muse drifting through dreamy escapes, capturing the essence of discovery, nostalgia, and the beauty of being lost in a wonderful place.

“It isn’t about a particular place, but a feeling of escape and ease, captured in airy, breezy silhouettes and relaxed styling, while nostalgia comes alive through delicate florals and vintage-inspired details that feel like moments remembered,” shares Manjula.