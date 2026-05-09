This Spring/Summer 2026 collection is inspired by dreamy escapes and quiet romance

Drawing from the nostalgia of travel and the quiet beauty of in-between places, Cover Story introduces its Spring/Summer ’26 collection, Postcards from Nowhere. It is effortless dressing inspired by moments that feel both fleeting and timeless. The collection blends delicate floral prints, airy silhouettes, and a muted yet luminous colour palette of blush pinks, ivories, soft lilacs, and warm neutrals. Flowing dresses, structured-yet-soft corset tops, and easy co-ords are designed to move seamlessly from coastal afternoons to evening dinners. Lightweight fabrics, gentle ruching, and flattering cuts add a contemporary edge while preserving a sense of ease and romance.
The pieces prioritise comfort, versatility, and fluid styling, making them ideal for everything from everyday dressing to holiday wardrobes.
Manjula Tiwari, who represents the brand, says the collection follows a free-spirited muse drifting through dreamy escapes, capturing the essence of discovery, nostalgia, and the beauty of being lost in a wonderful place.
“It isn’t about a particular place, but a feeling of escape and ease, captured in airy, breezy silhouettes and relaxed styling, while nostalgia comes alive through delicate florals and vintage-inspired details that feel like moments remembered,” shares Manjula.
She sees a strong focus on relaxed elegance this Spring/Summer ’26, and the collection reflects this with fluid silhouettes, gingham and floral prints, and intricate detailing.
“Floral prints play a central role, moving from soft, ditsy blooms to more expressive patterns, adding depth and freshness, as well as a sense of ease and movement inspired by the spirit of travel and the quiet romance of holidays,” she adds.
With a mix of cotton, viscose, and cotton–linen blends, the collection is a perfect fit for sweltering summer days. “Our London design team brings a fashion-forward lens to every piece. In fact, it is adapted for the Indian consumer while staying globally relevant. From breathable fabrics to versatile silhouettes, every piece is designed to fit seamlessly into the Indian wardrobe,” says Manjula.
Prices start at Rs 2,590. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl