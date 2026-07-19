Comfort meets timeless Italian craftsmanship in this brand’s newest formal wear line
True sophistication never goes out of style. Men’s formal wear is now headlined by precision, ease of wear and timeless elegance. From the sharp silhouette of a well-tailored suit to the immaculate finish of a classic tuxedo, formal attire blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary refinement to ensure you stand out sartorially at every occasion. That is exactly what Cadini Italy’s new signature line is all about.
The newly introduced Cadini Signature Line has premium fabrics and advanced finishing technologies to offer comfort, easy drape and effortless sophistication. The collection has two highlights: Luxury terry wool suitings and non-iron shirtings, just what the busy men of today would need. We speak with Shridhar Soni, senior vice president and business head, Cadini Italy, who was recently in Kolkata to launch the new edit.
Take us through the collection.
Signature Line is Cadini’s most premium product line. We are known for good fabrics and the cotton shirts in this collection are wrinkle-free. One can pair them with terry wool suiting to curate complete formal menswear.
What kind of colours are available?
We have 150 SKUs in this. So, it is a very big range of colours, from checks to stripes, plains, dobbies, and structures. Similarly, there are stripes, checks, plaids, and dobbies in suiting as well. And the most trending pastel shades are also available, perfect for the Indian weather.
Do you have any plans to launch something for women?
We have just launched perfumes for women. Apart from that, we make lightweight fabrics in the shirting category, which women use for their pyjamas and co-ord sets. We also have linen fabrics, which women use to make their salwar, kurta, and so on. We present these as unisex fabrics.
Price on request.