Comfort meets timeless Italian craftsmanship in this brand’s newest formal wear line

True sophistication never goes out of style. Men’s formal wear is now headlined by precision, ease of wear and timeless elegance. From the sharp silhouette of a well-tailored suit to the immaculate finish of a classic tuxedo, formal attire blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary refinement to ensure you stand out sartorially at every occasion. That is exactly what Cadini Italy’s new signature line is all about.

The newly introduced Cadini Signature Line has premium fabrics and advanced finishing technologies to offer comfort, easy drape and effortless sophistication. The collection has two highlights: Luxury terry wool suitings and non-iron shirtings, just what the busy men of today would need. We speak with Shridhar Soni, senior vice president and business head, Cadini Italy, who was recently in Kolkata to launch the new edit.