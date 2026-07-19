Designer Asha Jain debuts a bridal and festive wear collection, Banno

If you happen to follow either of these celebs — Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Nitanshi Goel and Shreya Ghoshal — you will have spotted them in the label’s occasion wear, adding their stamp of approval!

“The label began over two decades ago as my passion project, driven by my love for Indian craftsmanship and occasion wear. While the brand built a loyal clientele over the years, the pandemic became a turning point, highlighting the importance of a strong digital presence. This led to a complete rebranding, giving birth to Etasha by Asha Jain — a contemporary luxury label with a distinctive design language. Today, the brand is best known for its signature crinkled metallic tissue creations that beautifully marry tradition with moder n glamour. And now we introduce a new chapter with our bridal edit,” Asha begins.