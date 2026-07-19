Designer Asha Jain debuts a bridal and festive wear collection, Banno

Etasha by Asha Jain debuts a bridal and festive wear collection and we are all here for it! Celebrated for its unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern silhouette structures, focusing on a dreamy, reflective aesthetic, the collection brings together luminous metallics, rich textures and intricate handwork. Each silhouette is created to celebrate individuality, balancing clean structure with fluid movement while blending traditional influences with a distinctly modern outlook.
If you happen to follow either of these celebs — Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Nitanshi Goel and Shreya Ghoshal — you will have spotted them in the label’s occasion wear, adding their stamp of approval!
“The label began over two decades ago as my passion project, driven by my love for Indian craftsmanship and occasion wear. While the brand built a loyal clientele over the years, the pandemic became a turning point, highlighting the importance of a strong digital presence. This led to a complete rebranding, giving birth to Etasha by Asha Jain — a contemporary luxury label with a distinctive design language. Today, the brand is best known for its signature crinkled metallic tissue creations that beautifully marry tradition with moder n glamour. And now we introduce a new chapter with our bridal edit,” Asha begins.
The Mumbai-based luxury label, founded in 2006 by a mother-daughter duo, has long been recognised for marrying Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. That signature aesthetic continues to define their new bridal collection — Banno. “Our latest collection, Banno, is inspired by the modern bride and the many beautiful chapters of her journey. Rather than focusing solely on the wedding day, the collection celebrates every milestone — from intimate pre-wedding festivities to post-wedding celebrations,” the designer tells us.
The collection features between 40–50 pieces, offering a versatile wardrobe for every celebration. It includes statement lehengas, draped skirts, anarkalis, kurta sets, corset-style blouses, draped saris, structural palazzos and stylish capes — contemporary festive silhouettes that effortlessly blend elegance with comfort. “It is a celebration of enduring craftsmanship and modern femininity, offering pieces like Kurta Salwar And A Detachable Embellished Cape Set; Skirt And One Shoulder Blazer Top; Tank Top and Palazzo Set; Tiered Sharara Drape Sari Set; Flared Palazzo And Peplum Top Set; Drape Skirt, Bustier And Jacket Set; and Embellished Tissue Sari Set,” she reveals.
Craftsmanship remains at the heart of every piece. Skilled artisans handcraft each ensemble using techniques that have been passed down through generations, preserving India’s rich textile heritage while presenting it through a fresh lens. Intricate detailing sits comfortably alongside modern cuts, allowing the garments to feel timeless yet relevant.
“The collection features intricate hand embroidery, delicate embellishments and thoughtfully placed motifs inspired by India’s rich textile heritage. These details — such as the zardosi, ruffles, glass crystals, sequins, tassels, jaal, mirror work, French knots and crochet — are balanced with contemporary construction and our signature metallic textures, allowing craftsmanship to remain the hero while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic,” she shares.
While their exclusive metallic textile — designed with a unique crinkled texture that offers movement, dimension and effortless elegance — remains the highlight of the collection, other fabrics — such as georgette, satin, tissue silk, organza, gajji silk, crêpe and tulle, among others — make them ideal for celebrations while offering a luxurious yet comfortable feel. “The palette is joyful and celebratory, featuring vibrant festive hues alongside our signature metallics. Rich jewel tones like fuchsia, rose gold, bottle green, baby pink, pastel yellow and blue, deep reds, emerald greens and royal blues are paired with luminous shades of champagne, gold and gunmetal, creating a perfect balance between classic Indian colour and contemporary luxury,” she concludes.
₹35,000 onwards. Available online.