Payal Singhal’s latest collection is her most refined take at craftsmanship yet

Designer Payal Singhal’ s latest collection, Shahnameh, is an evolution of her design language. “This one feels like our most refined yet. While we’ve always celebrated Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens, this collection strips away excess and focuses on clean silhouettes, thoughtful detailing, and effortless versatility,” says Payal.

Payal Singhal's Shahnameh is made for modern celebrations

A look at the collection reveals a stronger emphasis on wearability and timelessness, with pieces that can seamlessly transition across occasions. The designer has also continued her label’s commitment to mindful production, with most of the collection being made-to-order or produced in very limited quantities. We speak with Payal about her design aesthetics and more.