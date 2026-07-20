Payal Singhal’s latest collection is her most refined take at craftsmanship yet
Designer Payal Singhal’ s latest collection, Shahnameh, is an evolution of her design language. “This one feels like our most refined yet. While we’ve always celebrated Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens, this collection strips away excess and focuses on clean silhouettes, thoughtful detailing, and effortless versatility,” says Payal.
Payal Singhal's Shahnameh is made for modern celebrations
A look at the collection reveals a stronger emphasis on wearability and timelessness, with pieces that can seamlessly transition across occasions. The designer has also continued her label’s commitment to mindful production, with most of the collection being made-to-order or produced in very limited quantities. We speak with Payal about her design aesthetics and more.
Your label seamlessly blends Indian heritage with a modern aesthetic. How would you describe its unique identity, and what sets it apart?
At Payal Singhal, our identity has always been about reimagining Indian occasion wear for the global, modern woman. We draw deeply from India’s rich heritage, textiles, crafts, and cultural narratives, but reinterpret them through contemporary silhouettes, lighter constructions, and an international design sensibility. Comfort, individuality, and longevity are just as important to us as craftsmanship. Our pieces are designed for women who are rooted in tradition yet embrace a global lifestyle, allowing them to celebrate their culture without feeling bound by convention. The brand has its own signature look with quirky, colourful and innovative embroideries and unconventional bohemian silhouettes.
What trends are defining summer wedding fashion this season?
Summer weddings are moving towards lighter, more effortless dressing. Brides and wedding guests are choosing breathable fabrics, softer colour palettes, and silhouettes that allow freedom of movement. There’s also a noticeable shift towards versatile separates, contemporary drapes, and outfits that can be styled beyond the wedding itself. Personal expression has become far more important than following trends, with people looking for pieces that reflect their own style while remaining timeless.
What are the must have pieces for a wedding and occasion-wear wardrobe this year?
A beautifully crafted embroidered jacket that can elevate multiple looks, a statement lehenga that can be styled with different blouses, elegant draped separates, and a timeless kurta set that works across celebrations.
What continues to inspire you as a designer?
Travel has always been one of my biggest sources of inspiration. Every city, culture, museum, market, and conversation offers a fresh perspective. I also find endless inspiration in India’s incredible textile heritage and artisanal craftsmanship, especially Mughal art and architecture. Beyond that, it’s the women who wear our clothes that inspire me the most. Their evolving lifestyles constantly challenge us to create occasion wear that is beautiful, functional, and relevant to the way they live today.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.