Pero's Doodles turns childhood sketches into wearable fashion

Pero’s playful summer collection, Doodles, has its roots in a simple thought. “We kept returning to the idea of a child drawing without hesitation. Before children learn about perfection, they simply respond. They draw because they are present in the moment. They cover paper, walls, clothes and sometimes even themselves with colour and imagination. There is an honesty in that instinct that we found incredibly beautiful. With Doodles, we wanted our garments to feel almost like those surfaces waiting to be discovered,” says Aneeth Arora, founder-designer of the much-feted label.

The collection is built on light- weight, breathable textiles that naturally lend themselves to summer: organic cottons, handwoven linen gauze, Tangaliya, classic checks and their signature Mashru-inspired stripes. “We worked with fabrics that already have movement and softness because we wanted the garments to feel effortless from the moment they are worn. The silhouettes remain true to the way we have always designed,” she tells us.

Aneeth Arora explains how curiosity, play and Indian textiles shaped péro's latest collection

There are easy dresses, oversized shirts, relaxed jackets, wide-legged trousers, skirts and separates that move comfortably with the body rather than restricting it. The surface of the collection carries the spirit of children's mark-making. Hand-drawn embroideries, appliqué, patchwork, crochet, French knots, beadwork, playful tassels, fabric flowers, and little moments of colour appear almost as though someone has quietly personalised each garment.

Alongside soft whites and natural beiges, the label introduces electric blue, tomato red, primary green, bright neon accents and Indian Rani Pink. Aneeth takes us through the same.