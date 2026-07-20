Pero's Doodles turns childhood sketches into wearable fashion
Pero’s playful summer collection, Doodles, has its roots in a simple thought. “We kept returning to the idea of a child drawing without hesitation. Before children learn about perfection, they simply respond. They draw because they are present in the moment. They cover paper, walls, clothes and sometimes even themselves with colour and imagination. There is an honesty in that instinct that we found incredibly beautiful. With Doodles, we wanted our garments to feel almost like those surfaces waiting to be discovered,” says Aneeth Arora, founder-designer of the much-feted label.
The collection is built on light- weight, breathable textiles that naturally lend themselves to summer: organic cottons, handwoven linen gauze, Tangaliya, classic checks and their signature Mashru-inspired stripes. “We worked with fabrics that already have movement and softness because we wanted the garments to feel effortless from the moment they are worn. The silhouettes remain true to the way we have always designed,” she tells us.
Aneeth Arora explains how curiosity, play and Indian textiles shaped péro's latest collection
There are easy dresses, oversized shirts, relaxed jackets, wide-legged trousers, skirts and separates that move comfortably with the body rather than restricting it. The surface of the collection carries the spirit of children's mark-making. Hand-drawn embroideries, appliqué, patchwork, crochet, French knots, beadwork, playful tassels, fabric flowers, and little moments of colour appear almost as though someone has quietly personalised each garment.
Alongside soft whites and natural beiges, the label introduces electric blue, tomato red, primary green, bright neon accents and Indian Rani Pink. Aneeth takes us through the same.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea came from imagining something very ordinary. A mother leaves her wardrobe open for just a little while, and her children quietly wander in. They aren’t looking at the clothes the way adults do. They don’t think about value or occasion or whether something is precious. They simply see empty surfaces waiting to be filled with crayons, the markers and their imagination. What I love about that image is that the children aren’t trying to improve the clothes. They aren’t decorating them because they think something is missing. They are simply responding to them. Their doodles become little declarations of presence. As adults, we gradually become afraid of making mistakes. Children draw freely because they are completely present in the moment.
I think Doodles became our way of celebrating that freedom. We were trying to capture the feeling behind them: curiosity, spontaneity, play and the confidence to create without worrying about the outcome.
It’s aligned with péro’s philosophy of bringing out the child in you. How do you keep the same philosophy alive yet create distinct collections?
People often associate péro with childhood, but for us it has always been about a way of looking at the world. Children are naturally curious. They ask questions without worrying whether they are the right questions. They mix colours instinctively. They are not afraid of imperfection. They notice things adults often overlook. I think those qualities are incredibly valuable, not only in life but also in design. That way of looking has remained constant since we began. What changes every season is the conversation. Sometimes that conversation begins with a textile.
Sometimes with travel, memory, folklore or music. Sometimes it begins with an object, a place or, as in this collection, a very simple imagined moment. The starting point changes, the crafts change, the textiles change and the visual language changes, but the curiosity remains the same. I often feel that after all these years we are actually becoming more childlike rather than less. Experience has given us confidence, and confidence allows you to keep experimenting without becoming afraid of making mistakes. Perhaps that is why every collection feels different while still feeling unmistakably like péro. The philosophy never changes. Only the story does.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials for all fashion-conscious men and women?
Natural fibres like organic cotton, linen and handwoven fabrics breathe beautifully, soften with time and become more personal the more you wear them. Summer dressing should feel effortless. Pieces that move with you, can be layered lightly and worn in different ways tend to stay in your wardrobe much longer. An oversized shirt, an easy dress, relaxed trousers or a lightweight jacket are all things I find myself returning to because they adapt to different moments rather than belonging to a single occasion.
What colours apart from white work for summer?
White will always feel timeless in summer, but I don’t think the season should be limited to neutrals. I think colour is very personal. Some people find joy in quiet shades, others in brighter ones. When it’s grounded by beautiful natural textiles, even the boldest colours can feel light and easy to wear.
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