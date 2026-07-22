This edit redefines softness as strength in modern femininity

Wildflowers embroidered onto tailored jackets, layers of tulle softened by delicate appliqué and a palette that recalls sunlit gardens — Dear Romance by Ananya Goenka Bagaria unfolds like a daydream. Yet beneath its romantic surface lies a contemporary conversation about femininity, one that embraces both strength and softness. Created by designer Ananya Goenka Bagaria, the collection explores the idea of romantic realism, bringing together emotion in a way that feels relevant to women today. For Ananya, the collection began with a desire to challenge conventional ideas of softness. Rather than viewing it as something delicate or passive, she wanted to explore it as a form of confidence and self-expression.
“Dear Romance began as an exploration of softness in a more meaningful and modern way,” says Ananya. “The intention was to move away from the idea of softness as something fragile and instead present it as something strong,self-assured and deeply expressive.”As the concept evolved, it grew into an edit that balances emotion with structure, resulting in garments that feel romantic without losing their sense of purpose. “It became about creating pieces that feel romantic yet grounded,” she adds. “Every detail reflects both sensitivity and strength.”
That balance is visible throughout the collection. Structured blazers, waistcoats and tailored trousers are paired with flowing skirts, delicate drapes and airy fabrics. Instead of treating these elements as opposites, Ananya sees them as complementary. “These dualities are central to how we see modern femininity today,” she explains. “Women are constantly navigating different roles and emotions, and their style reflects that fluidity.”
Strength and softness, she believes, are no longer separate ideas. “By combining structured tailoring with delicate detailing, the collection celebrates a more layered and real expression of femininity.”
Nature serves as one of the collection’s strongest influences. Rather than using botanical elements simply as decorative accents, the design team approached them as living forms that interact with the fabric. “Nature inspired the collection in a very intuitive way,” says Ananya. “Botanical elements like wildflowers, vines and blooming forms were translated into embroidery, cutwork and appliqué with a focus on movement and flow.”
The goal was to create details that felt organic rather than ornamental. “These elements were designed to feel alive,” she explains. “Almost as if they are growing across the fabric.” The same sense of softness carries through to the colour palette. Shades of ivory, sage, blush, lilac and rosewood create a mood that feels nostalgic while still remaining modern. “The palette draws from soft, natural tones seen in gardens and quiet outdoor spaces,” says Ananya. “These shades were chosen because they feel calm and timeless.”
For her, colour plays an important role in creating the emotional landscape of the collection. “They’re meant to evoke warmth and ease,” she adds. “Almost like soft sunlight or a memory of summer.” Texture, meanwhile, gives Dear Romance much of its visual depth. Airy tulles create volume and movement, while embroidery, cutwork, appliqué and hand embellishment bring richness to each piece. Up close, the collection reveals the level of craftsmanship involved in its making. “Texture was a key focus this season,” shares Ananya. “Working with airy tulles allowed us to create lightness and volume while embroidery, cutwork and appliqué added depth and detail.”
What excited her most was the tactile quality these techniques introduced. “Hand embellishments and layered fabrics make the garments feel more intimate and crafted rather than simply designed,” she notes. Among the standout pieces are embroidered blazers, detailed cutwork tops and layered tulle skirts, all of which reflect the collection’s balance between artistry and wearability. “These garments involve a high level of precision,” Ananya says. “From the placement of floral motifs to the balance of structure and movement, every detail is carefully considered.”
For her, the collection reflects that change through its focus on detail and feeling rather than excess. “Beyond the garments, the collection is about creating a feeling,” adds Ananya. “It is meant to evoke ease, and a sense of emotional connection.” She hopes the collection encourages a different way of thinking about femininity. “I want women to embrace softness as something powerful and find beauty in subtle details,” she concludes. “The conversation isn’t just about how clothing looks, but also about how it makes you feel.”
Prices start at Rs 9,000. Available online.
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