This edit redefines softness as strength in modern femininity

Wildflowers embroidered onto tailored jackets, layers of tulle softened by delicate appliqué and a palette that recalls sunlit gardens — Dear Romance by Ananya Goenka Bagaria unfolds like a daydream. Yet beneath its romantic surface lies a contemporary conversation about femininity, one that embraces both strength and softness. Created by designer Ananya Goenka Bagaria, the collection explores the idea of romantic realism, bringing together emotion in a way that feels relevant to women today. For Ananya, the collection began with a desire to challenge conventional ideas of softness. Rather than viewing it as something delicate or passive, she wanted to explore it as a form of confidence and self-expression.

Wildflowers and tailored lines: Inside Dear Romance, a collection of romantic realism for today’s women

“Dear Romance began as an exploration of softness in a more meaningful and modern way,” says Ananya. “The intention was to move away from the idea of softness as something fragile and instead present it as something strong,self-assured and deeply expressive.”As the concept evolved, it grew into an edit that balances emotion with structure, resulting in garments that feel romantic without losing their sense of purpose. “It became about creating pieces that feel romantic yet grounded,” she adds. “Every detail reflects both sensitivity and strength.”