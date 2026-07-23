Vani Vats on Ziya, the cocktail couture trend redefining occasion wear

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The idea behind Ziya was to celebrate the cocktail hour as the defining moment of an occasion rather than simply the event before the wedding festivities. Modern women are looking for occasion wear that feels glamorous yet contemporary, powerful yet effortless. Every garment has been designed to interact beautifully with movement and light. We wanted to create couture that feels cinematic with pieces that shimmer subtly under evening lights, photograph beautifully, and allow the wearer to feel confident without relying on excessive embellishment.