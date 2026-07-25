Thirtieth brings effortless dressing to the fore with its anniversary edit

It’s often said that minimalist fashion was born in the 1920s, when Coco Chanel introduced the world to the little black dress. Her philosophy was reportedly simple: "Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance." More than a century later, minimalism remains one of the chicest ways to dress, and Thirtieth is among the brands championing that philosophy.
The label was born from a simple belief that getting dressed should feel effortless, comforting and true to oneself. Inspired by the idea of slowing down and embracing life's quieter moments, Thirtieth celebrates its first anniversary with a limited-edition capsule collection featuring fresh silhouettes and thoughtfully designed pieces that stay true to its signature aesthetic of ease, versatility and everyday wearability.
Co-founders Pushpak Chaudhary and Muskan Yadav say completing one year felt like the perfect moment to pause and reflect on everything they have learnt since launching the brand.
"This capsule is our way of celebrating that journey. We wanted to create pieces that stay true to who we are—comfortable, effortless and easy to wear—while introducing something fresh for our community that has supported us from day one," says Muskan.
The biggest takeaway over the past year, according to the duo, has been the realisation that women today are looking for clothing that feels as good as it looks. "This collection builds on that idea with silhouettes that are easy, versatile and made for everyday moments."
So why launch a limited-edition capsule instead of a full collection? "We wanted to mark our first anniversary with something special rather than launching a large collection. A limited-edition capsule gave us the opportunity to experiment with a few new designs while keeping it exclusive," Muskan explains.
The collection introduces new silhouettes that feel relaxed yet elevated. Softer shapes, easy dresses and coordinated separates are designed to be mixed, matched and styled in multiple ways, making them ideal for everyday dressing.
Staying true to the brand's ethos, the collection is crafted from breathable natural fabrics such as cotton and linen, while denim also plays a key role across dresses and wardrobe staples.
Rs 2,000 onwards. Available online.