Thirtieth brings effortless dressing to the fore with its anniversary edit

"This capsule is our way of celebrating that journey. We wanted to create pieces that stay true to who we are—comfortable, effortless and easy to wear—while introducing something fresh for our community that has supported us from day one," says Muskan.

The biggest takeaway over the past year, according to the duo, has been the realisation that women today are looking for clothing that feels as good as it looks. "This collection builds on that idea with silhouettes that are easy, versatile and made for everyday moments."

So why launch a limited-edition capsule instead of a full collection? "We wanted to mark our first anniversary with something special rather than launching a large collection. A limited-edition capsule gave us the opportunity to experiment with a few new designs while keeping it exclusive," Muskan explains.