Tilfi's Vanam Leela revives Sanjhi art through Banarasi Jamdani

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Vanam Leela collection represents a profound convergence between the intricate paper-cutting tradition of Sanjhi art and handwoven Banarasi Jamdani at its finest. Here, the landscape of Vrindavan steps forward as the primary protagonist. We focused on intimate, terrestrial observation — the flowering trees, foliage, fruit-laden branches, and even the architectural blueprint that shapes the region’s legend. We used the finest cotton base to allow the textiles to drape gracefully. The colours and silhouettes are an homage to the flora of cultural memory.