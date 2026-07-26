This popular label drops a conscious collection inspired by nature

Why Wildflower? The answer comes easily. "Wildflowers are untamed and free. They're ever-present but never the centre of attention. Many of us identify with not following the norm, forging our own path and persevering despite challenges. The wildflower is both soft and strong. It's delicate and beautiful, yet hardy enough to thrive against all odds."

Versatility lies at the heart of the collection. Each piece is designed to be styled with other garments from the collection or seamlessly integrated into an existing wardrobe. The silhouettes are classic and thoughtfully tailored for the Indian body type.

"In terms of consciousness and craftsmanship, our attempt is to use fabrics that feel good against the skin. We choose partners who share our philosophy of mindful production and conscious living—whether it's the people they employ, the techniques they use, the way they source materials or the transparency they maintain. There's a strong alignment in the values we all share," Gunjan adds.

Rs 4,500 onwards. Available online.