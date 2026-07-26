This popular label drops a conscious collection inspired by nature

Amala Earth has taken a significant step forward with the launch of its first-ever in-house collection, Wildflower. Dreamy and thoughtfully crafted, the collection reflects years of working alongside conscious brands and artisans, bringing the same philosophy to life through fashion, home décor and jewellery.
Inspired by the resilient spirit of wildflowers, the collection celebrates freedom, craftsmanship and enduring design. Spanning womenswear, menswear, home and jewellery, Wildflower brings together natural materials, artisanal techniques and versatile silhouettes through a shared design language rooted in nature.
The womenswear captures the essence of the wildflower through fluid drapes and relaxed silhouettes. Crafted in cotton silk, the pieces feature intricate detailing in a palette of soft ivories, muted neutrals, gentle greens and delicate pinks.
The menswear interprets the theme through relaxed tailoring, easy separates and understated detailing, offering timeless pieces designed for everyday wear.
Signature wildflower motifs appear throughout the collection in the form of monotone threadwork, French knots, cutwork, lace inserts and handcrafted embroidery. These artisanal details add texture, depth and character while reflecting the organic beauty of the natural world.
The Wildflower story extends into the home through a curated selection of décor and lifestyle objects crafted from textured linens, wood, dull brass and other natural materials. Designed to blend seamlessly into contemporary spaces, the collection brings warmth, character and functionality to everyday living.
Complementing the fashion and home offerings is a jewellery collection inspired by organic forms and subtle detailing. Designed for everyday wear, the pieces offer a quiet elegance that feels timeless and versatile.
For founder Gunjan Jindal Poddar, the launch is a natural extension of the brand. "Amala has been curating brands for five years, so after understanding what our customers enjoy, we developed a clear point of view about what we could offer. A lot of it is about creating pieces that don't scream for attention. They're understated, soft, comfortable and designed for the climate we live in. They're made in cotton, handmade and artisanal. This collection is our expression of everything we've learnt about what our customers appreciate over the past five years."
Why Wildflower? The answer comes easily. "Wildflowers are untamed and free. They're ever-present but never the centre of attention. Many of us identify with not following the norm, forging our own path and persevering despite challenges. The wildflower is both soft and strong. It's delicate and beautiful, yet hardy enough to thrive against all odds."
Versatility lies at the heart of the collection. Each piece is designed to be styled with other garments from the collection or seamlessly integrated into an existing wardrobe. The silhouettes are classic and thoughtfully tailored for the Indian body type.
"In terms of consciousness and craftsmanship, our attempt is to use fabrics that feel good against the skin. We choose partners who share our philosophy of mindful production and conscious living—whether it's the people they employ, the techniques they use, the way they source materials or the transparency they maintain. There's a strong alignment in the values we all share," Gunjan adds.
Rs 4,500 onwards. Available online.