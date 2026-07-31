The new era of easy dressing: Kaftans take centre stage

Thanks to the industry's return to looser silhouettes and its continued obsession with quiet luxury, a more relaxed way of dressing has re-entered the frame, bringing kaftans back into fashion's inner circle. Contemporary womenswear label Bonita Edit celebrates this effortless elegance through thoughtfully crafted kaftans this season. They are comfortable enough to lounge in, stylish enough for brunch plans, and elegant enough for family get-togethers. Titled the Kahani Edit, the pieces are thoughtfully designed in breathable fabrics with easy, flowing silhouettes.
Aiman Fatima, founder of Bonita Edit, tells us why kaftans have become a wardrobe staple again. "Honestly, I think women are just tired of choosing between looking put-together and actually being able to breathe in their clothes. A kaftan gives you that fluid, floor-skimming drama without a single seam digging into you. It photographs beautifully and feels like a hug, which is kind of the dream combo. We're all a little over-structured-dressing fatigued right now, so anything that gives you ease without looking lazy is going to have a moment. This is just kaftans finally getting their due." We couldn't agree more with her stream of thought.
For Aiman, the inspiration for this collection started with her mother. "She wears silk and soft cotton kaftans and walks around completely unbothered, totally herself. Then she'll take the same kaftan on vacation, dress it up for a festival and, iconically, wear it into an office meeting. That range just lived in my head rent-free. Every woman who wears this collection is basically carrying forward my mother's story—one kaftan, so many chapters," she shares.
That said, Aiman has indeed given the kaftan a sharper vocabulary—cleaner cuts at the shoulder, a slight nip at the waist, and hems that actually move instead of swamping you. "It has to flatter every body type—that was non-negotiable for us. And we styled it to be genuinely multi-tasking, so a woman can wear it out into the world with total confidence, from weekend brunch to the boardroom, no outfit change required, and still feel like she's in her comfiest fit," she explains.
Silks and soft cottons are the heart of the collection—fabrics that drape instead of holding their shape stiffly. The colour palette is dominated by beige, black and navy, with minimal prints so the pieces read as sophisticated rather than costume-like. "For the more festive pieces, we work with block prints, ajrakh and bagh, sourced directly from local artisans. Keeping these crafts alive genuinely matters to us as much as the design does, so we make sure a bigger share of what we earn goes back to the hands that actually make the fabric," says Aiman.
Rs 2,800 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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