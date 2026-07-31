The new era of easy dressing: Kaftans take centre stage

Aiman Fatima, founder of Bonita Edit, tells us why kaftans have become a wardrobe staple again. "Honestly, I think women are just tired of choosing between looking put-together and actually being able to breathe in their clothes. A kaftan gives you that fluid, floor-skimming drama without a single seam digging into you. It photographs beautifully and feels like a hug, which is kind of the dream combo. We're all a little over-structured-dressing fatigued right now, so anything that gives you ease without looking lazy is going to have a moment. This is just kaftans finally getting their due." We couldn't agree more with her stream of thought.

For Aiman, the inspiration for this collection started with her mother. "She wears silk and soft cotton kaftans and walks around completely unbothered, totally herself. Then she'll take the same kaftan on vacation, dress it up for a festival and, iconically, wear it into an office meeting. That range just lived in my head rent-free. Every woman who wears this collection is basically carrying forward my mother's story—one kaftan, so many chapters," she shares.