Interior designer Punam Kalra unveils Fine Lines Products, a bold new furniture collection

There are subtle details in the collection that people might miss at first glance, especially the textures, which are perfectly underplayed. At first glance, everything feels solid with the overarching black in the palette, but with time, the delicate details are unveiled. “The translucent veining in the marble top, the beaded stitches around the seat of the bar stool, and even the way the gold details are brushed to allow the black to shine and reflect — every detail is revealed slowly with every next glance,” adds Punam.

The collection is not without its design risks. It talks about fine lines in every guise—curved, angular and even crooked— bringing multiple sides to its visual language. “Whilst showcasing different forms takes the collection in a different direction from the meaning of fine lines, everything feels cohesive with the dominance of black. It is a colour that gobbles up everything into its void, and that is probably the risk in playing with it to showcase such vagaries in design,” she ruminates.

Punam, a seasoned interior designer, says that when it comes to interior trends, she believes in timelessness more than trends. “I’d lean more towards quiet luxury because it has that sense of timelessness to it. Everything is quiet without being bland, and characterful without being overwhelming. There’s room for both past and present in such styles. But on the other hand, there are fleeting trends like dopamine décor and FunHaus that say otherwise. While these trends could definitely be compelling with a curated appeal, they are sadly more mishmash. Most of these spaces lack curation, making them a mere collection of interesting, individual items that simply miss fitting into the overall story,” she concludes.

Price on request. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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