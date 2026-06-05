Baise Gaba’s new collection has lightweight, occasion wear options

Reena and Ruchi Kakralia’s homegrown label, Baise Gaba, has just come out with their latest collection, Chandrika. Inspired by the quiet radiance of moonlight, the collection is in a palette of whites, midnight blues, rani pink, yellow, and red, with glowing tones of gota work shining upon the mocha shades. At the heart of the collection is Tamba Gota, (Tamba meaning copper and Gota- gold/silver lace) reimagined as delicate, architectural line work rather than traditional heavy embellishment. There are borders, zigzags, stars, and sunburst motifs, placed with precision so they catch the light subtly. Silhouettes comprise their signature anarkalis in flowy chiffons and chanderi, curved pants in dull satin, soft koti-style jackets, and sculpted corset cholis with chanderi skirts. We talk with the sisters to know more.