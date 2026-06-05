Baise Gaba’s new collection has lightweight, occasion wear options
Reena and Ruchi Kakralia’s homegrown label, Baise Gaba, has just come out with their latest collection, Chandrika. Inspired by the quiet radiance of moonlight, the collection is in a palette of whites, midnight blues, rani pink, yellow, and red, with glowing tones of gota work shining upon the mocha shades. At the heart of the collection is Tamba Gota, (Tamba meaning copper and Gota- gold/silver lace) reimagined as delicate, architectural line work rather than traditional heavy embellishment. There are borders, zigzags, stars, and sunburst motifs, placed with precision so they catch the light subtly. Silhouettes comprise their signature anarkalis in flowy chiffons and chanderi, curved pants in dull satin, soft koti-style jackets, and sculpted corset cholis with chanderi skirts. We talk with the sisters to know more.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Reena: Chandrika was to reinterpret heritage through a softer, more contemporary lens. It is a play on Rajasthani costumes and their relevance to the woman of today. We did not only pick up from kachli blouses and ghaghras but also took inspiration from menswear, the Koti jackets, to bring more structure to the overall gentleness.
How different is it from your previous collection?
Ruchi: With Chandrika, we are entering a couture space; the shift has been towards refinement and subtlety. Compared to our earlier work, this collection is more restrained in its approach, lighter in construction, more fluid in silhouette, and more nuanced in its use of craft.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A classic white sari, fluid anarkalis or dresses, easy co-ord or kurta sets, lightweight jackets or kotis, and breathable fabrics with subtle detailing.
What inspires you?
Inspiration comes from a mix of heritage, textiles, architecture, and the way light interacts with surfaces. We’re constantly inspired by the idea of translating something intangible into something you can wear.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
Our next offeing, Pachranga, will continue this dialogue between tradition and modernity. The traditional tributes to the five-colour dyed Safa, which is a symbol of respect to welcome guests and to honour them. While Chandrika is soft and luminous, the next collection will build on that foundation. It essentially comes from our childhood — the lazy summer afternoons, with a colourful punch of gulabi thandai and khas-khas ice golas to beat the summer heat.
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