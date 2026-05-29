Avartan by Gautam Gupta gives recycled textiles a new design language

Designer Gautam Gupta is thrilled about his third baby, Avartan, created out of his love for our planet. A circular design initiative, this new label by Gautam, who also helms Asha Gautam and GG by Asha Gautam, explores a material-led design approach. The debut collection, One World, has understated outfits made of undyed recycled cotton and linen, alongside reconstructed craft fragments. “Rather than treating sustainability as an aesthetic, this collection begins with what already exists, allowing process, material, and time to shape each garment. On a more personal note, after 23 years of being part of this industry, I find myself reflecting on the journey,” says Gautam.

Gautam Gupta explains why Avartan stays away from polyester

Gautam tells us that Avartan was shaped through years of travelling, meeting artisans, and witnessing their realities firsthand. “Across different regions, I kept seeing the same challenges of handcrafted traditions gradually being overshadowed by mass production. Everywhere, artisans struggle with irregular livelihoods and unfair wages and lack of essential natural resources like water. All this made me question the direction the fashion industry was taking,” he explains.