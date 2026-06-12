Abhinav Mishra’s new collection reimagines wedding glamour through mirror work and craft
Abhinav Mishra’s wedding collection Baradari revisits the romance of Indian celebration and continues his ongoing exploration of mirror work. The edit introduces a more defined take on Indo-western glamour, with silhouettes like lehengas, cape-sleeve blouses, and contemporary separates designed to feel both effortless and elevated. For menswear, regal sherwanis are introduced alongside Abhinav’s signature classic kurtas.
The story behind Abhinav Mishra’s Baradari collection and its take on Indian wedding fashion
Mirror work is layered with dori, zari, beads, crystals, and dabka, building depth through technique rather than excess. Fabrics such as chanderi, organza, georgette, net, velvet, and suede bring variation in texture and movement, while prints including ikat, bandhani, florals, and geometric patterns add dimension and rhythm. Recurring bird motifs run subtly through the collection, tying the pieces together with a sense of narrative while maintaining a balance between richness and restraint.
Abhinav takes us through the vibrant range in this chat.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
It is about celebration, togetherness, love, and the emotional world surrounding Indian weddings. I wanted the collection to feel cinematic and immersive, almost like stepping into a living wedding universe filled with music, movement, emotion, memory, and craft.
How have you employed the shades of red?
Red, rust orange, and maroon became very important emotional anchors within Baradari. I wanted to present these timeless colours in a way that still feels fresh, cinematic, and contemporary.
How different is this collection from your previous collection?
I think this collection feels emotionally more layered and visually more cinematic than some of the previous collections. There’s a stronger sense of atmosphere, storytelling, and emotional immersion running through this season. Technically, as well, we explored newer crystal and mirror combinations, more textured embroidery techniques, Mongolian-inspired detailing, and sharper silhouettes alongside the softer fluidity people associate with the brand. There’s a quieter elegance and emotional softness within it as well.
How have you worked around your signature mirror work in this collection?
Mirror work has always been at the absolute heart of the brand for me. With Baradari, we wanted to evolve that language further by introducing more crystal work alongside the mirrors. The crystals add another layer of luminosity, depth, and texture to the garments. Together, the mirrors and crystals create a dynamic surface where the clothes almost shift emotionally depending on how they move and interact with light. We also explored more layered embroidery techniques this season through zardozi, dori work, pearls, dabka, and heavily textured hand detailing. So, while the garments still feel unmistakably rooted in our signature mirror work, there’s a richer and more couture-driven finish within the collection now.
What’s working this summer wedding season?
People are gravitating towards clothing that feels emotionally expressive but still effortless and wearable. There’s definitely a strong return towards heritage colours like reds, maroons, rusts, and warmer celebratory tones again, but styled in a softer and more contemporary way. Fluid veils, layered jewellery, softer drapes, structured blouses, statement menswear, and emotionally immersive styling are all becoming very important. People also want garments that move beautifully within celebrations and feel cinematic within photography and film.
Summer wedding wardrobe essentials?
For me, versatility and movement become very important during summer weddings. Lightweight lehengas, fluid veils, breathable fabrics, softer layered silhouettes, statement jewellery, and elegant draped pieces always work beautifully. I also think classic celebratory colours paired with lighter styling create a timeless balance. For menswear, well-tailored kurtas, softer sherwanis, layered stoles, and understated craftsmanship work really well for summer celebrations. Most importantly, I think people want clothes that feel emotionally connected to a celebration while still allowing comfort and ease throughout long wedding festivities.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
Our next collection is grand, immersive, celebratory, and pushes the envelope further in terms of creative storytelling and a larger-than-life approach to weddings and celebrations. There’s also a fun energy running through the collection, which made the entire process feel incredibly exciting creatively.
Visually, there’s a beautiful explosion of colour, movement, craft, music, and atmosphere within it. While it still remains deeply rooted in celebration and emotion, it explores that spirit through a very fresh and expressive lens.
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