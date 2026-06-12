Abhinav Mishra’s new collection reimagines wedding glamour through mirror work and craft

Abhinav Mishra’s wedding collection Baradari revisits the romance of Indian celebration and continues his ongoing exploration of mirror work. The edit introduces a more defined take on Indo-western glamour, with silhouettes like lehengas, cape-sleeve blouses, and contemporary separates designed to feel both effortless and elevated. For menswear, regal sherwanis are introduced alongside Abhinav’s signature classic kurtas.

The story behind Abhinav Mishra’s Baradari collection and its take on Indian wedding fashion

Mirror work is layered with dori, zari, beads, crystals, and dabka, building depth through technique rather than excess. Fabrics such as chanderi, organza, georgette, net, velvet, and suede bring variation in texture and movement, while prints including ikat, bandhani, florals, and geometric patterns add dimension and rhythm. Recurring bird motifs run subtly through the collection, tying the pieces together with a sense of narrative while maintaining a balance between richness and restraint.

Abhinav takes us through the vibrant range in this chat.