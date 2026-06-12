Studio 113’s Letters from the Lawn brings English garden charm
This summer, Kolkata label Studio 113 has launched a floral range of saris called Letters from the Lawn. The whole range has an English feel to it, be it the prints or the colours, and has been created on featherlight chiffons designed for the season.We speak with founder and creative head Annu Gandhi Gourisaria about the same.
What’s Letters from the Lawn all about?
It is our summer chiffon sari collection inspired by slow Indian summers, garden gatherings, and warm evenings. The collection features fluid, light-weight silhouettes crafted in soft chiffon, designed to feel effortless through the season. The colour palette includes soft shades like white, pearl blue, blossom pink, and lavender, creating an airy, romantic mood. Prints range from delicate florals to subtle botanical motifs, while textures remain light, fluid, and breathable for easy summer dressing.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection was born from the feeling of a quiet summer afternoon in Kolkata. We wanted to capture moments that feel deeply nostalgic yet cinematic, like chiffon moving in the breeze, flowers in bloom, long tables set out on lawns, the scent of mangoes in the air, and evenings that linger longer than expected. At its heart, Letters from the Lawn is imagined almost like a summer memoir told through saris.
How differently have you employed the prints?
Prints are central to Studio 113’s identity, developed in-house as storytelling rather than decoration. For Letters from the Lawn, we created painterly, soft florals with an emotional feel. What sets them apart is the balance of boldness and restraint. Even expressive florals feel airy and fluid, designed to move naturally with the drape and body, giving the saris a contemporary ease.
What is working this summer party season?
This season, people are gravitating towards lighter fabrics, softer dressing, and silhouettes that feel effortless yet elevated. Chiffon saris, especially in floral and pastel tones, are working particularly well for summer occasions because they feel breathable and elegant.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials?
Summer style is all about airy fabrics and effortless silhouettes. A breezy chiffon sari, an easy-to-style printed drape, relaxed separates, and lightweight layering pieces are staples for the season.
What inspires your designs?
A lot of our inspiration comes from nostalgia, old homes, garden gatherings, cinema, travel, and everyday moments. We are drawn to emotions and atmospheres more than trends.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We are exploring newer interpretations of occasion dressing while staying rooted in print storytelling and fluid silhouettes. There is a strong focus on expanding our fabric language and introducing fresh colour stories. We are also continuing to build on our menswear and corset categories alongside saris.
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