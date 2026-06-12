Vasundhara Jewellers reinvents diamond essentials with Collectibles

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Collectibles is a modern fine jewellery collection designed around elevated essentials. Our focus while designing and curating this collection was around creative diamond layouts, interesting diamond cuts and keeping the range feather-light. We have worked extensively with all traditional and contemporary diamond shapes—marquise, pear, oval, emerald, rounds, kites, amongst others. Also, we have experimented with pie-cut settings that create an illusion of a larger diamond while being budget-friendly. The collection predominantly features rose gold besides white and yellow gold, depending on the design language. Enamel has been used sparingly and meaningfully.

The edit includes rings, bracelets, earrings and pendants, with a strong focus on stackability, versatility and movement. The pieces are intentionally lightweight and easy to style.