Vasundhara Jewellers reinvents diamond essentials with Collectibles
https://www.indulgexpress.com/fashion/new-launches/2026/Jun/11/talisman-bridal-collection-marries-spiritual-symbolism-with-everyday-luxuryDesigner bijoux label Vasundhara Jewellers’ new edit, Collectibles, lives up to its name. The range displays styles that remain relevant beyond the diktats of seasonal trends. The label’s founder and creative director, Prakhar Jala, takes us through the new collection.
Tell us in detail about the new edit.
Collectibles is a modern fine jewellery collection designed around elevated essentials. Our focus while designing and curating this collection was around creative diamond layouts, interesting diamond cuts and keeping the range feather-light. We have worked extensively with all traditional and contemporary diamond shapes—marquise, pear, oval, emerald, rounds, kites, amongst others. Also, we have experimented with pie-cut settings that create an illusion of a larger diamond while being budget-friendly. The collection predominantly features rose gold besides white and yellow gold, depending on the design language. Enamel has been used sparingly and meaningfully.
The edit includes rings, bracelets, earrings and pendants, with a strong focus on stackability, versatility and movement. The pieces are intentionally lightweight and easy to style.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Collectibles was to create jewellery that people form a personal connection with over time, pieces you continue reaching for, collecting and layering season after season. We wanted to move away from the idea that statement jewellery always needs to be oversized or occasion-restricted. Instead, this collection explores pieces that feel modern, design-for-ward and luxurious without appearing excessive. Compared to our earlier collections, Collectibles feels lighter, sharper and more versatile in its design language. It reflects how modern consumers are approaching jewellery today, which feels more personal.
What’s working this summer party and wedding season for jewellery?
This season, there is a noticeable shift towards jewellery that feels versatile and expressive rather than overly formal. Clients are gravitating towards pieces that transition easily between intimate celebrations, destination weddings, cocktail evenings and everyday styling. People usually want to invest in pieces that they feel confident styling in many ways. Stackable bracelets, sculptural rings, diamond earrings with interesting silhouettes, and pieces that combine statement elements with wearability are especially resonating right now.
What inspires your designs?
At the core of our design process is the idea that fine jewellery should feel emotionally relevant. Even when the pieces are contemporary, they should still carry a sense of permanence and longevity.
Take us through your upcoming collection.
We are currently developing a new collection centred around heirloom-inspired diamond jewellery. The idea is to reinterpret heirloom jewellery for a modern audience with timeless statement pieces that retain emotional and collectible value.
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