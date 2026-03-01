Bold yet rooted: This Sone Pe Suhaga line elevates contemporary bridal jewellery

Gold in Indian has never been merely ornamental — it has been emotion cast in metal, legacy shaped into form, celebration made visible. With Sone Pe Suhaga, Attrangi distills that sentiment into a collection that feels both nostalgic and unmistakably now. Co-founders Saloni Shah and Vidushi Jain tell us, “The Sone Pe Suhaga collection is inspired by India’s timeless emotional relationship with gold — a symbol of celebration, prosperity, femininity, and legacy.”
They reflect, “Growing up, gold was never just jewellery; it was memory, blessing, and identity.” That layered meaning becomes the heartbeat of the collection, reimagined for the modern woman who honours tradition yet expresses it in her own contemporary voice. “The collection represents that extra touch of magic, where classic gold aesthetics meet statement design, allowing women to feel regal yet relevant, rooted yet bold,” they say.
The design language unfolds as a study in balance — grandeur softened by intention, intricacy grounded in wearability. “It is a harmonious blend of bold and regal silhouettes with intricate heirloom-inspired detailing,” the founders explain. Staying true to the brand’s signature polki moissanite aesthetic — celebrated for its fine-jewellery likeness — the edit showcases elaborate craftsmanship through statement chokers, layered necklaces, grand earrings, and structured kadas. Yet nothing overwhelms. “All are balanced with thoughtful proportions so they feel powerful, not overpowering.” The result is bridal magnificence that transitions seamlessly into festive and occasion wear.
While rich gold plating anchors the collection, it is thoughtfully accented. “We’ve incorporated complementary tones like deep emerald greens, royal ruby reds, soft champagne hues, and pastel pink accents.” Emerald and ruby hues heighten bridal opulence, while champagne and blush infuse lightness, enabling each piece to move fluidly between traditional ensembles and contemporary silhouettes — from heirloom saris to modern couture. Craftsmanship is essential. “The foundation of Sone Pe Suhaga lies in high-quality polki moissanite stones, premium gold-plated finishes, and intricate hand-set detailing.”
Traditional techniques — hand-setting, layered framing, antique-style polishing — merge with modern finishing standards to ensure durability, comfort, and brilliance that mirrors fine jewellery. “Our focus has always been on offering statement pieces with a designer feel and superior craftsmanship, without compromising accessibility.”
Cohesion defines the story. “Every piece in the collection has been designed to complement one another,” they share — necklaces paired with proportionate earrings, maangtikas echoing choker motifs, rings and bracelets following a shared vocabulary. Worn as a complete bridal statement or styled individually, each design contributes to a singular narrative: a celebration of gold’s enduring grace, made radiant for the present moment.
Prices start at INR 2,150.
Available online.
