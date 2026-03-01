Bold yet rooted: This Sone Pe Suhaga line elevates contemporary bridal jewellery

While rich gold plating anchors the collection, it is thoughtfully accented. “We’ve incorporated complementary tones like deep emerald greens, royal ruby reds, soft champagne hues, and pastel pink accents.” Emerald and ruby hues heighten bridal opulence, while champagne and blush infuse lightness, enabling each piece to move fluidly between traditional ensembles and contemporary silhouettes — from heirloom saris to modern couture. Craftsmanship is essential. “The foundation of Sone Pe Suhaga lies in high-quality polki moissanite stones, premium gold-plated finishes, and intricate hand-set detailing.”

Traditional techniques — hand-setting, layered framing, antique-style polishing — merge with modern finishing standards to ensure durability, comfort, and brilliance that mirrors fine jewellery. “Our focus has always been on offering statement pieces with a designer feel and superior craftsmanship, without compromising accessibility.”