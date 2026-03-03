RangRiwaaz collection celebrates Holi with vibrant jewellery

The Kumud necklace set unfolds in soft pink teardrop stones arranged within an intricately detailed silver-toned framework inspired by lotus petals. Paired with matching earrings that mirror the same gentle curves, the set feels harmonious and lightweight, lending a cheerful shimmer that brightens festive gatherings.

In contrast, the Verdant Glow Drop earrings bring a lively pop of green. Set against a radiant gold-toned brass base, the vibrant studs extend into an elegant drop design that sways gracefully, reflecting light and adding playful movement to the look.