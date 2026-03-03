RangRiwaaz collection celebrates Holi with vibrant jewellery

Jewellery, much like Holi, is at its most beautiful when it embraces colour without hesitation. With RangRiwaaz, Gargi and Utsaav — contemporary brands from the house of P N Gadgil & Sons — lean wholeheartedly into that philosophy, crafting a collection that feels festive yet refined, playful yet thoughtfully detailed. Inspired by the vibrancy and joy of the season, each piece is designed to move effortlessly, catching the light with every gesture and echoing the expressive spirit of celebration.
The Kumud necklace set unfolds in soft pink teardrop stones arranged within an intricately detailed silver-toned framework inspired by lotus petals. Paired with matching earrings that mirror the same gentle curves, the set feels harmonious and lightweight, lending a cheerful shimmer that brightens festive gatherings.
In contrast, the Verdant Glow Drop earrings bring a lively pop of green. Set against a radiant gold-toned brass base, the vibrant studs extend into an elegant drop design that sways gracefully, reflecting light and adding playful movement to the look.
The Sunlit Glow bracelet captures Holi’s warmth through vibrant yellow stones carefully placed along a sleek brass base. Each stone catches the light with subtle brilliance, creating a refined sparkle that feels energetic yet understated.
Crimson Elegance Drops make their mark with bold red stones set on polished brass. Their fluid drop silhouette creates a delicate sparkle in motion, balancing statement colour with timeless appeal.
The Lavanya Finger Ring introduces a deep blue teardrop stone at its centre, encircled by shimmering accents. Crafted on a polished brass base with an adjustable band, it ensures both comfort and striking presence. Meanwhile, the Rainbow Rhythm necklace strings together multi-coloured bead accents along a sleek brass chain, creating lively movement and a dynamic burst of colour that feels unmistakably celebratory.
“Holi is a celebration of colour, joy and togetherness and our curated collection, RangRiwaaz, reflects exactly that spirit,” says Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS and Utsaav by Gargi. From bold gemstones to intricate detailing, RangRiwaaz captures Holi’s lively charm, ensuring every festive moment shines as brightly as the colours that inspire it.
Price on request.
Available online.
rupam@newindianexpress.com
@rupsjain