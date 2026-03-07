Chennai-based sustainable luxury footwear label rolls out new pieces

In its newest chapter, Disobedience — an award-winning Chennai-based sustainable luxury footwear label — sharpens its stance as founder Anita Soundar draws from architecture and attitude to redefine what shoes can dare to be. Known for stepping up to fill the gap with a distinct design voice and a commitment to ethical craftsmanship, the brand introduces the Era 2 collection, which follows in the footsteps of the label’s debut edit, Era 1.
“Era 1 was about introducing our voice. Era 2 is about owning it. When we first launched, the focus was on establishing Disobedience’s sculptural identity, showing people that footwear could feel architectural and expressive. With Era 2, we’ve pushed that idea further. The silhouettes are sharper, more confident, a little more daring. There’s more tension in the design’s softness woven into the structure, craft meeting rebellion. For me, this edit feels more self-assured. We’re not experimenting to see what works anymore as we know who we are,” Anita reveals.
Anita Sounder’s vision is based on how shoes in the 18th century were crafted from luxurious materials like silk and velvet with wooden heels and with this new edit, her muses have extended to architecture as well.
“Material was a big focus this season. We introduced artisan-woven vegan leather, which brings a beautiful tactile quality to the shoes. I love the idea of something that looks structured but feels intricate up close. We also evolved our sculptural heels, drawing from chess pieces, spindle forms and even bent steel arcs. I’m very inspired by objects and architecture, so I always ask: can a shoe feel engineered, almost collectible? Era 2 definitely leans into that idea,” she tells us.
Spotted on celebrities like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the label caught the eye of celebrity stylists and fashionforward personalities who love statement pieces. “Era 2 is a tightly edited drop and we prefer thoughtful curation over volume. The collection includes coiling strappy sandals, sculptural open-toe styles, playful lifted mules and flats finished with anklet rings. Each silhouette has its own personality, but they all share that same Disobedience attitude — strong, slightly mischievous and designed to be noticed,” she shares.
With 30 pieces on offer in Era 2, one can shop for shoes, boots, ballet flats, asymmetrical sandals and lots more. Our favourite pieces include Lady Donna, Gladiator Anklet Flats, Eclipse Boot and Goblet Sandal.
“The palette is grounded but playful. We’ve worked with deep blacks, rich neutrals and earthy tones to anchor the drama of the silhouettes. Then there are subtle, unexpected accents that bring personality. I didn’t want the colour to overpower the structure, as the shape is the hero. The colour supports the mood,” she concludes.
₹9,500 onwards. Available online.