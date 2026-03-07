Chennai-based sustainable luxury footwear label rolls out new pieces

“Era 1 was about introducing our voice. Era 2 is about owning it. When we first launched, the focus was on establishing Disobedience’s sculptural identity, showing people that footwear could feel architectural and expressive. With Era 2, we’ve pushed that idea further. The silhouettes are sharper, more confident, a little more daring. There’s more tension in the design’s softness woven into the structure, craft meeting rebellion. For me, this edit feels more self-assured. We’re not experimenting to see what works anymore as we know who we are,” Anita reveals.

Anita Sounder’s vision is based on how shoes in the 18th century were crafted from luxurious materials like silk and velvet with wooden heels and with this new edit, her muses have extended to architecture as well.