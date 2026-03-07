This Jaipur-based label finds muse in Indian fruits and traditional games

Founded in late 2025 by Meghna Ratra in Jaipur, Maison Megh is an art-first experimental design house that currently focuses on offering 92.5 sterling silver and 22k micron gold jewellery pieces studded with semi-precious stones that merge architectural form with traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Having studied Strategic Design and Management at Parsons in New York with a minor in fashion, Meghna aims to move Indian jewellery beyond the traditional stereotype, showcasing Indian craftsmanship as global luxury with modern sensibilities.
“The label debuted with the Earth Is Square collection, which contains about 16 pieces and 32 variations. Inspired by ancient Buddhist and Hindu cosmographies, which proposed that the earth was square, flat and divided into four quadrants. The brand even created a short film for this collection, inspired by Czech theater, featuring hiphop and bharatanatyam dancers and an original acappella choir for the soundscape,” the founder recalls.
The second collection, Kitthh Kitthh, followed soon after, featuring about 10 pieces and 22 variations. “This edit draws from hopscotch, symbolising constant rebirth and trying again. What sets the collection of apart is that it features the ‘ganga jamna plating,’ which involves mixing gold and silver plating in one piece and this finish performs the best for the collection,” she tells us.
The label’s latest edit finds muse in the winter fruit amla (Indian gooseberry). It is designed to honour the fruit’s medicinal properties and its role in Indian heritage. “This is a capsule collection of three designs where the motif flows naturally in ring, ear studs and pendant. The bijouterie is filled with pink rodolite garnet stones serving as the brand stone that feels connected to Jaipur. However, the stones are customisable. All our pieces are crafted in collaboration with Jaipur’s master kaarigars using techniques that are categorised into two macro areas: one involving completely hand-cut, handsoldered, hand-chiseled and filed processes and the second involves making moulds,” she reveals.
Only a few months old, the brand has already been spotted on popular personalities like Ira Dubey, Shibani Akhtar and Gabriella Demetriades. Expanding their offerings, Maison Megh is also planning to introduce their debut apparel collection in about a month and a half.
₹17,500 onwards. Available online.