Harit Zaveri Jewellers unveils Shagun: A modern tribute to timeless wedding traditions

Crafted in 22kt gold, the collection spans statement necklaces, pearl chokers, layered temple-inspired designs, bold cocktail rings, bangles, and intricately detailed earrings, with antique gold finishes enhanced by kundan and polki work softened by delicate pearl accents. From pendants and rhythmic jhumkas to refined chokers with floral centres, each piece balances grandeur with grace.

Whether styled as a complete statement set for ceremonial elegance or worn individually for intimate gatherings, each creation adapts effortlessly, upholding the brand’s promise of thoughtful craftsmanship. In doing so, Shagun affirms the brand’s ethos of marrying heritage with the sensibilities of the modern, intelligent, independent, and intensely feminine woman.

Price on request.

Available online.

