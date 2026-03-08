Harit Zaveri Jewellers unveils Shagun: A modern tribute to timeless wedding traditions

As wedding celebrations unfold in moments rich with meaning, blessings, and anticipation, Harit Zaveri Jewellers presents Shagun, a collection that heralds the auspicious beginning of a new journey, a tribute to tradition yet reimagined for the modern bride, celebrating gifting as a symbol of abundance and prosperity.
In the Indian ethos, jewellery is not merely adornment, but a sacred blessing passed across generations, a tangible expression of continuity and goodwill. As Shivani Parmar from the brand explains, “With Shagun, we honour these timeless rituals while reinterpreting them through a refined, contemporary design language, preserving traditional elements yet presenting them in compositions that resonate with today’s woman, conceived not just as ceremonial jewellery, but as meaningful keepsakes.”
Designed to transcend a single ceremony, Shagun embodies jewellery meant to be lived in, worn, and cherished across life’s many milestones, celebrating opulence that evolves with the wearer rather than resting in a drawer. Shivani elaborates, “The core philosophy behind the edit is timeless versatility, intentionally balanced to hold presence during wedding ceremonies yet adaptable for anniversaries, festive celebrations, intimate gatherings, and family milestones, transforming from wedding treasures into lifelong heirlooms.”
Crafted in 22kt gold, the collection spans statement necklaces, pearl chokers, layered temple-inspired designs, bold cocktail rings, bangles, and intricately detailed earrings, with antique gold finishes enhanced by kundan and polki work softened by delicate pearl accents. From pendants and rhythmic jhumkas to refined chokers with floral centres, each piece balances grandeur with grace.
Whether styled as a complete statement set for ceremonial elegance or worn individually for intimate gatherings, each creation adapts effortlessly, upholding the brand’s promise of thoughtful craftsmanship. In doing so, Shagun affirms the brand’s ethos of marrying heritage with the sensibilities of the modern, intelligent, independent, and intensely feminine woman.
