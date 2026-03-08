Nuvrah in Bengaluru brings together leading Indian designers in one immersive luxury space
Nuvrah is redefining luxury fashion retail in Bengaluru by offering an immersive, experience-led shopping destination. Spread across 30,000 sq ft, the multi-designer store brings together some of India’s leading couture and contemporary labels such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Gaurav Gupta, Anamika Khanna, JJ Valaya, Abhinav Mishra and many others under one single roof. Designed to feel like a journey rather than a traditional showroom, Nuvrah blends fashion, craftsmanship and personalised styling with thoughtfully designed spaces and a lifestyle café — making it a destination that goes beyond just shopping. Founders Pawan Mehta (exfounder of The White Teak Company) & Anu Mehta take us through the idea of this new space, what one can expect and lots more…
What was your first thought when you conceptualised Nuvrah?
Pawan Mehta: Once Asian Paints acquired The White Teak Company, I knew I wanted to build something new. With White Teak, we changed how the Indian lighting industry functioned by creating luxurious retail spaces. With Nuvrah, I wanted to bring that same level of luxury into fashion. There are multibrand luxury stores already, but I wanted to create something that matches global standards. When I travel to Paris or Milan, I see incredible retail experiences. I wanted to build a space that makes Indians proud and shows that we don’t need to play catch-up with the west. Many people told me Bengaluru did not have the market for such luxury, but I believed the city deserved a destination with the best designers, curated products and an unmatched luxury experience.
How did you choose the designers featured at Nuvrah?
Pawan Mehta: Nuvrah is a family-run business, so my wife Anu Mehta and my sister-inlaw Mamta Mehta played a major role in curation. They are also customers themselves, so their understanding of fashion helped shape the selection. We also worked with Sonalika Sahay, one of India’s leading models, as a consultant. Together, we selected designers across couture, Indo-Western wear, menswear and jewellery. We have also curated special collections exclusively here.
Could you take us through the store and what visitors can expect on each floor?
Anu Mehta: The ground floor focuses on couture and bridal wear featuring leading designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Gaurav Gupta and Abhinav Mishra. Many of these designers typically sell only through their flagship stores, but they partnered with us because we wanted to present their work in the right way. The first floor showcases Indian occasion and festive wear with varied silhouettes for functions like sangeet and mehendi. It offers more accessible price points while still focusing on craftsmanship. The second floor houses Indo-Wester n wear and private shopping suites. Clients can book personalised shopping experiences in lounge-style spaces with refreshments. This floor also features made-to-measure services by Raghavendra Rathore. The third floor is dedicated to menswear, offering Indian and western clothing, footwear and accessories. The fourth floor features international wester n wear for women and also houses a restaurant offering a full luxury dining experience, that serves delicious food.
How does Nuvrah create a complete luxury experience?
Pawan: Luxury is not just about products. We have valet parking, private shopping suites and spacious fitting rooms. The idea is to create comfort rather than maximise retail space. Customers should feel relaxed and enjoy their visit instead of feeling rushed or crowded here.
How did architecture influence the store design?
Anu: The store was designed by architect Nisarg Shah from Nikaya Design. I was inspired by Santorini and Greek island architecture. You will notice curved arches and flowing forms throughout the space. Instead of stark white, we used softer neutral tones to create warmth.
How do you ensure customers feel comfortable and not intimidated?
Pawan: It begins with our team. We treat customers the way we would treat guests in our home. We also invest heavily in training and have worked with luxury retail trainers to ensure clients feel welcomed and relaxed.
Why was it important to launch Manish Malhotra at Nuvrah?
Anu: Manish Malhotra is synonymous with Indian luxury fashion and Bollywood glamour. Partnering with him helped create strong visibility for Nuvrah. He rarely collaborates with multibrand stores, so this partnership reflects mutual trust and shared vision.
How do you balance established designers and emerging talent?
Pawan: Currently, our mix is roughly 80 percent established designers and 20 percent emerging ones. I strongly believe in giving opportunities to young designers who may not otherwise get exposure. India has incredible talent and we want to create space for them to grow.
INR 4,000 onwards. At Kasturba Road.
