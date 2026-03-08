Nuvrah in Bengaluru brings together leading Indian designers in one immersive luxury space

A

Anu Mehta: The ground floor focuses on couture and bridal wear featuring leading designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Gaurav Gupta and Abhinav Mishra. Many of these designers typically sell only through their flagship stores, but they partnered with us because we wanted to present their work in the right way. The first floor showcases Indian occasion and festive wear with varied silhouettes for functions like sangeet and mehendi. It offers more accessible price points while still focusing on craftsmanship. The second floor houses Indo-Wester n wear and private shopping suites. Clients can book personalised shopping experiences in lounge-style spaces with refreshments. This floor also features made-to-measure services by Raghavendra Rathore. The third floor is dedicated to menswear, offering Indian and western clothing, footwear and accessories. The fourth floor features international wester n wear for women and also houses a restaurant offering a full luxury dining experience, that serves delicious food.