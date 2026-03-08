Sanjay Garg reflects on garlands, textiles and his London Fashion Week moment

A

Too often, we limit our focus to the beauty that lives on the surface. Even in prints, heavy embroideries and large patterns—it’s the repetition of a single motif that creates the piece. Our new collection, It’s Not About The Flower, seeks to expand our focus to the garland instead of the single flower. We want each creation here to be appreciated in its entirety.

Every flower in a garland is unique, and at some point, each of them loses their individuality as they become part of something larger than themselves.

Look at how we interact with flowers in South Asian cultures. We don’t really have a culture of giving one individual flower to someone, like, say, a rose on Valentine’s Day. People do give but, as a culture, we are a country of garlands. Whether it’s a death, a birth, a wedding or a religious ritual, you see garlands, irrespective of the religion. So, I wanted to show through my collection how a 3D garland becomes the body rather than just a decoration. It’s not about one individual flower; it’s about the plurality.