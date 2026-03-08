Talisman collection is where AI-driven luxury jewellery marries tradition with innovation

DAIMANTÉ, a new-age jewellery house steps into the Indian luxury arena not with nostalgia, but with nuance — proposing that the future of diamonds lies at the intersection of technology, ethics and design. Positioned as an AI-led luxury brand, it fuses artificial intelligence-assisted design with time-honoured craftsmanship, creating pieces that honour emotional depth while reflecting modern values.
Its debut collection Talisman is pendant-led and deeply symbolic. Inspired by ancient emblems of protection, strength and transformation, the line reimagines these motifs for contemporary wearers who seek meaning beyond ornament. Crafted in 14–18K gold and set with IGI-certified laboratory-grown diamonds, the collection embodies the brand’s commitment to responsible luxury.
“The Talisman collection is rooted in an instinct and a desire to wear meaning… even in ornamentation,” says founder Sunny Singh. Across four chapters — Anima, Radiance, Charmed and Vigil — the collection revisits archetypes that have transcended cultures and centuries. Anima channels the elephant for strength and wisdom, the tortoise for endurance, the hummingbird for joy and agility. Radiance turns to crescent moons and shooting stars as emblems of intuition and aspiration. Charmed explores universal tokens of luck, from the four-leaf clover to the horseshoe, while Vigil invokes enduring guardians such as the Evil Eye, Hamsa and Tree of Life.
“Rather than replicate these motifs literally, we abstract them. Lines are refined. Proportions are rebalanced. Surfaces are sculpted for fluidity and light,” Sunny explains. “The result is jewellery that feels at once ancient and immediate.”
Technology underpins this refinement. “At DAIMANTÉ, AI is not a replacement for craftsmanship, rather it is a catalyst for form,” he notes. Algorithms test curvature symmetry and light play before artisans adjust weight, wearability and stone setting by hand. “The dialogue between algorithm and artisan is what gives the collection its quiet distinctiveness.”
Gold tones further shape the narrative. “Gold carries emotion. Its tone changes the story a piece tells,” Sunny reflects. Yellow gold grounds symbols in heritage; rose gold introduces intimacy; white gold heightens modernity, amplifying diamond brilliance.
By focusing on pendants, the collection deepens intimacy and versatility. “A pendant rests close to the heart,” he says. “They can be worn as a singular statement… or layered to form a constellation of meanings.”
Prices start at INR 30,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain