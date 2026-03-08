Talisman collection is where AI-driven luxury jewellery marries tradition with innovation

Its debut collection Talisman is pendant-led and deeply symbolic. Inspired by ancient emblems of protection, strength and transformation, the line reimagines these motifs for contemporary wearers who seek meaning beyond ornament. Crafted in 14–18K gold and set with IGI-certified laboratory-grown diamonds, the collection embodies the brand’s commitment to responsible luxury.

“The Talisman collection is rooted in an instinct and a desire to wear meaning… even in ornamentation,” says founder Sunny Singh. Across four chapters — Anima, Radiance, Charmed and Vigil — the collection revisits archetypes that have transcended cultures and centuries. Anima channels the elephant for strength and wisdom, the tortoise for endurance, the hummingbird for joy and agility. Radiance turns to crescent moons and shooting stars as emblems of intuition and aspiration. Charmed explores universal tokens of luck, from the four-leaf clover to the horseshoe, while Vigil invokes enduring guardians such as the Evil Eye, Hamsa and Tree of Life.