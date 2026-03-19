Shruti Sancheti’s Across 29 to debut at Lakmé Fashion Week
Shruti Sancheti has been steering her eponymous label successfully for the past 15 years, upholding and showcasing authentic Indian craftsmanship through her eclectic designs. Now, her new infant label, Across 29, has just begun its journey in the fashion world and is all set to debut its collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Across 29, an extension of Shruti’s main label, is dedicated entirely to handmade processes and a true farm-to-fabric philosophy. Every piece begins at the source, where the journey moves from fibre to yarn to fabric and finally to garment. The label works with weaving clusters from the region Shruti hails from in Vidarbha, particularly Lodhikheda, Sevag ram, and Dhapewada, along with around eight looms in their workshop. The garments are designed as handwoven, handcrafted separates that feel effortless and relevant. As the brand debuts on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai over this weekend, Shruti gives us a lowdown on the same.
Shruti Sancheti introduces Across 29 at Lakmé Fashion Week
Tell us about the collection you plan to showcase.
Regional textile identity plays an important role in the collection. One of the signatures we explore is the Nagpuri checks and stripes, that carries a particular association with Vidarbha. Alongside this, language itself becomes a motif, with Sanskrit and other Indian scripts finding their way into the textiles as abstracted forms and symbols. These elements together create a vocabulary that feels deeply Indian in origin yet completely global in spirit. Khadi plays a central role, known for its unique ability to keep the body warm in winter and cool in summer, making it naturally adaptable and comfortable.
The collection is deeply craft-driven and celebrates the remarkable refinement of Indian textile traditions. Hand weaving, block printing, and screenprinting form the foundation of the garments, allowing the pieces to reflect the strength, precision, and beauty of Indian craftsmanship while presenting it in a contemporary and globally relevant way. Rooted in slow fashion, every piece is thoughtfully handmade, ensuring that it becomes more than just clothing.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea is to create versatile, season-fluid and timeless pieces that can be worn independently or layered effortlessly, making them relevant across geographies and climates. The intention is to build a wardrobe of classics that travel globally while still carrying the depth and richness of Indian craftsmanship.
The textures are very different…
The textures and embroideries in the collection are inspired by Warli and Gond art, both traditional storytelling art forms that historically depicted scenes of everyday life. In the collection, these motifs are reinterpreted in a more contemporary and playful way, reflecting present-day life while retaining the simplicity and graphic beauty of the original forms. Alongside this, Akshars — letters from different Indian scripts and dialects — appear as subtle motifs within the textiles. These elements are translated through appliqué, embroidery, and block and screen printing, with detailing such as kantha stitch lines, piping, and cording.
What’s trending this summer in wedding fashion?
For summer weddings, classic saris and beautifully crafted kurtas remain timeless choices. Textiles and embroideries such as chikankari, phulkari, kantha, or kasuti, along with lighter sari traditions like Mysore silks, Mangalagiri, Uppada, Chanderi, and Maheshwari, are especially suited for the season. Khadi is another wonderful option for both men and women, allowing one to look regal, individualistic and perfectly appropriate for a warm summer celebration.
What inspires you?
As a designer, I deeply believe in the legacy of Indian textiles and crafts, and my inspiration rarely comes from abstract concepts. It almost always emerges from geography, society, culture and craft.
What are the ethnic silhouettes that are trending this year?
Whether at international fashion weeks or within global design conversations, there is a clear curiosity and admiration for Indian elements, right from Kolhapuris and jhumkas to traditional motifs, prints and textiles. Because of this, I personally feel the idea of “ethnic silhouettes” is slowly dissolving. Silhouettes such as long dresses, layered jackets, quilted jackets, skirts with shirts, kurta dresses, coat-style ensembles and the ever-popular salwar kameez continue to resonate strongly. And of course, the sari, which never truly goes out of fashion.
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