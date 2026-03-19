Shruti Sancheti’s Across 29 to debut at Lakmé Fashion Week

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Regional textile identity plays an important role in the collection. One of the signatures we explore is the Nagpuri checks and stripes, that carries a particular association with Vidarbha. Alongside this, language itself becomes a motif, with Sanskrit and other Indian scripts finding their way into the textiles as abstracted forms and symbols. These elements together create a vocabulary that feels deeply Indian in origin yet completely global in spirit. Khadi plays a central role, known for its unique ability to keep the body warm in winter and cool in summer, making it naturally adaptable and comfortable.

The collection is deeply craft-driven and celebrates the remarkable refinement of Indian textile traditions. Hand weaving, block printing, and screenprinting form the foundation of the garments, allowing the pieces to reflect the strength, precision, and beauty of Indian craftsmanship while presenting it in a contemporary and globally relevant way. Rooted in slow fashion, every piece is thoughtfully handmade, ensuring that it becomes more than just clothing.