Meroh’s latest bijoux drop is personal, cohesive, and sentiment-driven
Vinnie Ghatiwala’s modern fine jewellery label Meroh’s newest drop, Promise, celebrates love, commitment, and timeless elegance. Each design in this collection features a heart-shaped motif studded with diamonds, symbolising meaningful bonds and cherished moments. Available in three gold colours—rose, yellow, and white—each piece feels personal, elegant, and lasting. Vinnie takes us through the same.
How different is it from your previous collection?
Compared to our past collections, this one feels more personal, cohesive, and sentiment-driven.The detailing is more delicate; the silhouettes are softer, and every piece carries a romantic undertone. It’s thoughtfully designed to feel intimate and meaningful, making it especially suited for gifting and milestone moments.
What’s working in the summer casual, wedding and party season?
Casual scenes are all about light, layered pieces like delicate chains, charm pendants, mixed metals, and subtle pops of colour. Jewellery is easy, personal, and effortless. For weddings, too, layering is key, with stacked necklaces, statement chokers, and modern takes on traditional designs. Party season demands bold statement earrings, sculptural silhouettes, and eye-catching diamond pieces. It’s all about impact with clean, confident styling.
What will the general jewellery trends be this year?
It is all about meaningfulness and individuality. Colourful stones, layering, and bold yet wearable statement pieces are leading the year. We’re also seeing a strong comeback of pearls, yellow gold, and heart-led sentimental designs, while diamonds and timeless fine jewellery continue to stay relevant.
What are the jewellery must-haves for women in 2026?
In 2026, the must-haves are timeless diamonds, elegant statement earrings, versatile layering pieces, and jewellery with emotional value.
What inspires your designs?
Our designs are inspired by emotions, relationships, and meaningful moments. We draw from everyday stories of love, celebration, and memories and translate them into timeless, wearable pieces. We’re also influenced by classic craftsmanship, modern silhouettes, and the beauty of simple symbols that carry deep meaning.
Tell us about your plans for your label this year.
This year, our focus is on strengthening our signature aesthetic through meaningful, design-led collections like Promise, while expanding our range with more versatile everyday pieces. We’re also planning special occasion edits, personalised jewellery options, and a stronger online presence to reach more clients.
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