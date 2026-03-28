Nicobar marks its tenth year by foraying into evening wear space

Nicobar not only changed the design language of indigenously crafted products rooted in Indian culture and conscious living but also won hearts over the years for its mindful designs curated for long-term wear. The label just completed a decade of presence in the world of fashion, and they marked it by foraying into evening wear space and a special collaborative edit with the feted designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, among other initiatives.

We had a chat with co-founders Raul Rai and Simran Lal Rai about the same.