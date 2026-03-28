Nicobar marks its tenth year by foraying into evening wear space
Nicobar not only changed the design language of indigenously crafted products rooted in Indian culture and conscious living but also won hearts over the years for its mindful designs curated for long-term wear. The label just completed a decade of presence in the world of fashion, and they marked it by foraying into evening wear space and a special collaborative edit with the feted designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, among other initiatives.
We had a chat with co-founders Raul Rai and Simran Lal Rai about the same.
Tell us about your debut eveningwear range.
Simran: Our debut eveningwear collection marks a natural extension of Nicobar’s design language into more celebratory territory. The palette moves through deep neutrals, rich jewel tones and softer metallic accents, while the silhouettes remain relaxed and fluid rather than overtly formal. You’ll find natural fabrics, textured surfaces, and subtle shimmer coming together through easy jackets, fluid dresses, and modern bandhgala-inspired pieces that still feel unmistakably Nicobar. The idea was to explore occasion dressing without losing the ease that Nicobar is known for.
How did the collaboration with Rajesh Pratap Singh happen?
Raul: The collaboration happened very organically. Rajesh reached out after visiting one of our stores, and the conversation quickly evolved into exploring something together. We’ve always admired his precision and discipline in tailoring, which felt like a natural complement to Nicobar’s softer aesthetic. It felt less like a strategic partnership and more like two design sensibilities meeting at the right moment. Rajesh also brings decades of experience shaping contemporary Indian menswear, which made the collaboration feel both timely and meaningful as we stepped into eveningwear.
How differently has Rajesh designed the collection?
Raul: Rajesh brought a rigour and precision to the collection that pushed us into new territory. His approach to tailoring is architectural in the best sense, structured where Nicobar tends toward softness, and considered where we tend toward ease. What emerged from that dialogue is something neither of us would have arrived at alone. The menswear pieces in particular carry a sharpness of cut and a refinement of detail that feels like a genuine evolution for the brand while still being unmistakably Nicobar in spirit.
How is NicoEco shaping up?
Simran: NicoEco continues to evolve as an initiative exploring how design and ecology can meaningfully intersect. Our work in the Nilgiris has focused on ecological restoration at our estate in Coonoor, rewilding native species and working to undo the damage caused by invasive ones. For us it’s about building a long-term relationship with the environment rather than approaching sustainability as a short-term programme.
What are casual and resortwear wardrobe must-haves?
Simran: Versatility is key. Easy shirts, relaxed trousers, fluid dresses and lightweight jackets are pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening. Natural fabrics like linen and cotton remain essential, keeping the wardrobe breathable while still feeling polished.
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