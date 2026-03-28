Tarana by Sahil Kochhar brings fluid fashion to summer 2026
Sahil Kochhar’s Spring Summer 2026 collection, Tarana, draws inspiration from the musical for m where melody exists beyond language. The collection moves through instinct, rhythm, and quiet confidence, embracing change as its most powerful constant.
Sahil Kochhar’s Tarana makes a case for lighter festive wear
Floral appliqué, sculptural drapes, and rhythmic geometric shapes define the edit that shows off structured yet easy silhouettes, featuring contemporary saris, elongated kurtas, peplum shapes, sculpted bodices, and layered separates in natural silks and cotton. The palette has deep wines, muted sages, tender blushes, and champagne neutrals.
Sahil tells us more about the same.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
In Tarana, we bring elements of nature together in harmony, much like the seamless transition of seasons, creating something that feels thoughtful, fluid, and truly special.
How have textures and embroideries been used?
True to our signature, our appliqué style is all about adding sparkle to the bride and groom’s special day—monotone, colourful, and full of life.
What are the wardrobe must-haves for wedding and summer occasions?
Modern twists are defining occasion wear today. Cool sari drapes, new-age kurtas, and versatile pieces are in. It’s time to ditch heavy ensembles and opt for lightweight yet stunning designs that can transition across multiple celebrations.
What inspires your designs?
I’m inspired by nature, emotion, Indian craftsmanship, and the poetry of repetition and form. I’m always drawn to the balance between softness and structure.
What colours can one explore this summer apart from pastels?
Jewel tones and earthy notes are making a strong statement this season, moving towards richer and bolder expressions in festive dressing.
Tell us about your plans for the label.
We’re focusing on expanding the label with new muted ready-to-wear collections, while also exploring opportunities in the Middle East market.
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