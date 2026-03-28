Tarana by Sahil Kochhar brings fluid fashion to summer 2026

Sahil Kochhar’s Spring Summer 2026 collection, Tarana, draws inspiration from the musical for m where melody exists beyond language. The collection moves through instinct, rhythm, and quiet confidence, embracing change as its most powerful constant.

Sahil Kochhar’s Tarana makes a case for lighter festive wear

Floral appliqué, sculptural drapes, and rhythmic geometric shapes define the edit that shows off structured yet easy silhouettes, featuring contemporary saris, elongated kurtas, peplum shapes, sculpted bodices, and layered separates in natural silks and cotton. The palette has deep wines, muted sages, tender blushes, and champagne neutrals.

Sahil tells us more about the same.