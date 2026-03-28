Siddhartha Tytler reimagines Parsi Gara with couture edge at FDCI India Men's Weekend
Siddhartha Tytler’s new collection, Miraas, reimagines the traditional Parsi Gara thread work through a contemporary couture lens. Rooted in heritage yet fluid in expression, the collection unfolds in a striking black and white palette, allowing craftsmanship to take centre stage. Recently showcased at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur, the collection features silhouettes with handcrafted details, time-honoured techniques, and refined artistry, all reimagined for the modern muse.
Inspired by royal lineages and cultural heirlooms, the collection unfolds in rich textures, intricate embroideries, and majestic forms. Intricate Gara motifs are elevated with mirror work, delicate beads, pearls, crystal, and rhinestone embellishments, layered thoughtfully with appliqué techniques that add depth, texture, and quiet opulence. The collection is crafted in luxe fabrics, including organza, tulle, matka silk, raw silk, satin, blended linen, and microfibre.
In this edit, Siddhartha explores a versatile range of silhouettes including sherwanis, bandhgalas, suits, crop jackets, kurtas, sharara sets, anarkalis, saris, drapes, and lehengas. The designer takes us through it.
How differently have you conceived Miraas?
I think this collection has been the most different from all my collections, purely because a lot of love and thought went into this collection. It was also completely hand-done. Usually, we play with modern techniques of embroidery like machine embroidery or Ari work. But this time we just went purely by hand. So I think this is what makes it different. It was more time-consuming, more stressful, but the end product worked out absolutely perfectly.
Tell us about the main inspirations.
The main focal point was the Parsi Gara embroideries, the motifs used. We also took inspiration from Morocco with its tile motifs everywhere. It was just a beautiful mix of all these cultures together. But the focal point was Gara embroidery with Parsi motifs. And we also infused animals like snakes, birds, and storks into the collection just to make it a little different. If you notice carefully, there are beetles and spiders also in the collection.
What are the summer fashion essentials?
For summer, it’s always more comfortable and more relaxed, with easier colours like pastels and beiges. And it is always easier on the body with lighter fabrics, linens, and cottons. For men, they must have their staple kurtas, sherwanis, bandhgalas, and beautiful brooches.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
This upcoming season, we’re going to be playing with a lot of metallics. Our couture is going to be about metallics. Essentially, men are going to be ready to experiment with gold and silver, and of course, the sharper cuts will be there. The flowy fabrics will be there. But it will be more embroidered. It’s going to be heavier. We are going to push the envelope with this one.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.