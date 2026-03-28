Siddhartha Tytler reimagines Parsi Gara with couture edge at FDCI India Men's Weekend

Siddhartha Tytler’s new collection, Miraas, reimagines the traditional Parsi Gara thread work through a contemporary couture lens. Rooted in heritage yet fluid in expression, the collection unfolds in a striking black and white palette, allowing craftsmanship to take centre stage. Recently showcased at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur, the collection features silhouettes with handcrafted details, time-honoured techniques, and refined artistry, all reimagined for the modern muse.

Inspired by royal lineages and cultural heirlooms, the collection unfolds in rich textures, intricate embroideries, and majestic forms. Intricate Gara motifs are elevated with mirror work, delicate beads, pearls, crystal, and rhinestone embellishments, layered thoughtfully with appliqué techniques that add depth, texture, and quiet opulence. The collection is crafted in luxe fabrics, including organza, tulle, matka silk, raw silk, satin, blended linen, and microfibre.

In this edit, Siddhartha explores a versatile range of silhouettes including sherwanis, bandhgalas, suits, crop jackets, kurtas, sharara sets, anarkalis, saris, drapes, and lehengas. The designer takes us through it.