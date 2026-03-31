Move over millennial pink—Tanzanite jewellery takes centre stage this season

Step aside, millennial pink. It’s time to make room for a mix of deep blue, violet, and purple hues — the season’s must-have shades. Tanzanite, with its mesmerising hues and rare origins near Mount Kilimanjaro, has quickly become a favourite among jewellery lovers looking for distinction. And Mohar Fine Jewellery has just what you need this season—an entire edit of showstopping tanzanite pieces. Priyanka and Nakul Jain, founders of Mohar Fine Jewellery, let us in on the details of the collection.
The duo has always been deeply passionate about rare gemstones, and naturally, tanzanite captured their imagination. “We source from nature’s rarest gem deposit near Mount Kilimanjaro. While Mohar is known for working with exceptional coloured stones, tanzanite’s distinctive colour story with its shifting tones, depth and elegance made it a natural choice for a dedicated edit,” says Priyanka.
The collection strikes a balance between timeless elegance and contemporary expression. “The pieces are crafted in a way that enhances the stone’s natural beauty without the designs overpowering it. We work with clean lines, thoughtful proportions and refined settings that allow the rich violet-blue tones to reveal themselves beautifully from every angle. The gemstone remains the hero, and each piece feels classic enough to be heirloom-worthy while still resonating with the modern woman,” says Nakul.
The exclusivity of tanzanite—found only in a small region of northern Tanzania near Mount Kilimanjaro—is a geological wonder. Because it comes from a single source in the world, owning tanzanite feels deeply personal and meaningful. “That narrative of scarcity, wonder and connection to the earth enriches the emotional dimension of every design,” adds Priyanka.
Are there specific cuts or settings that enhance tanzanite’s colour shifts? “Tanzanite is prized for its pleochroism—its ability to show different shades of blue and violet depending on the light and angle. We favour cuts such as oval, pear and cushion that maximise surface area and allow the colour to bloom. Open settings that let light enter from multiple directions help bring out its layered tones. Diamond accents are often used to frame the stone, creating contrast and enhancing its brilliance without distracting from its depth,” explains Nakul.
The founders’ advice to buyers looking to invest in tanzanite jewellery is simple: prioritise colour. “Look for stones with a rich, evenly saturated violet-blue tone. Cut quality is equally important, as precision cutting brings out the gemstone’s brilliance and colour play. Clarity matters as well, with eye-clean stones being the most desirable. Finally, consider craftsmanship. A well-designed setting that protects the stone and complements its hue will ensure longevity and enduring value,” he adds.
While diamonds may remain a classic favourite, these coloured pieces offer a striking way to elevate your wardrobe.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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