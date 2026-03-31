Move over millennial pink—Tanzanite jewellery takes centre stage this season

The exclusivity of tanzanite—found only in a small region of northern Tanzania near Mount Kilimanjaro—is a geological wonder. Because it comes from a single source in the world, owning tanzanite feels deeply personal and meaningful. “That narrative of scarcity, wonder and connection to the earth enriches the emotional dimension of every design,” adds Priyanka.

Are there specific cuts or settings that enhance tanzanite’s colour shifts? “Tanzanite is prized for its pleochroism—its ability to show different shades of blue and violet depending on the light and angle. We favour cuts such as oval, pear and cushion that maximise surface area and allow the colour to bloom. Open settings that let light enter from multiple directions help bring out its layered tones. Diamond accents are often used to frame the stone, creating contrast and enhancing its brilliance without distracting from its depth,” explains Nakul.

The founders’ advice to buyers looking to invest in tanzanite jewellery is simple: prioritise colour. “Look for stones with a rich, evenly saturated violet-blue tone. Cut quality is equally important, as precision cutting brings out the gemstone’s brilliance and colour play. Clarity matters as well, with eye-clean stones being the most desirable. Finally, consider craftsmanship. A well-designed setting that protects the stone and complements its hue will ensure longevity and enduring value,” he adds.

While diamonds may remain a classic favourite, these coloured pieces offer a striking way to elevate your wardrobe.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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