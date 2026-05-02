Goa’s popular eco-friendly label opts for feather-light muslin for its new edit

Sunday, The Weekend Edit, is the label’s latest drop and it does exactly what the name suggests: slows things down. The collection is made from organic muslin, 100 percent organic cotton woven into fabric so feather-light, it is perfect for the summers we are currently experiencing.

“The new collection is designed around a slower, softer rhythm of dressing. Compared to previous collections, this edition feels more relaxed, elevated and versatile. For me, muslin represents comfort in its purest form. It’s soft, breathable and perfect for our summers. The name comes from the feeling we wanted to capture: the ease, comfort and freedom of a Sunday that spills beautifully into the rest of your weekend,” Apurva reveals.