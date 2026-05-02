Goa’s popular eco-friendly label opts for feather-light muslin for its new edit

Apurva Kothari had a cleareyed reason for founding No Nasties in 2011 — cotton farmers across India were sinking into debt, bound to the cycle of expensive GMO seeds with no way out. Following Greca, a collection that pulled Aztec geometry into the present through a sustainable lens, No Nasties returns with something altogether more unhurried.
Sunday, The Weekend Edit, is the label’s latest drop and it does exactly what the name suggests: slows things down. The collection is made from organic muslin, 100 percent organic cotton woven into fabric so feather-light, it is perfect for the summers we are currently experiencing.
“The new collection is designed around a slower, softer rhythm of dressing. Compared to previous collections, this edition feels more relaxed, elevated and versatile. For me, muslin represents comfort in its purest form. It’s soft, breathable and perfect for our summers. The name comes from the feeling we wanted to capture: the ease, comfort and freedom of a Sunday that spills beautifully into the rest of your weekend,” Apurva reveals.
Rendered in a clean palette of black and white, the edit boasts texture, shape and details like layered ruffles and a delicate tieup bow at the back, making the collection feel special. For women, the collection brings together relaxed shirts, fluid dresses and easy silhouettes. “Pieces like the ruffle-front shirt add a subtle, playful detail to classic tailoring — creating looks that are both relaxed and quietly striking,” he shares.
For men, the edit introduces classic shirts and smart kurtas crafted in breathable muslin — timeless styles designed to keep you cool while still looking refined. “The muse for this collection is the modern individual who values comfort but still wants to feel put together. We drew inspiration from slow mornings, sunlit homes, coastal getaways, old holiday photographs and the understated elegance of uncomplicated dressing. The concept was to create pieces that you instinctively reach for because they make you feel good,” he tells us.
₹3,499 onwards. Available online.