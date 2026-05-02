Shibani Akhtar co-designs a minimal lab-grown jewellery collection

Her typical jewellery choices for day versus evening are different. “During the day, I keep it simple and layered. For evenings, I usually add one stronger piece or build on what I’m already wearing.”

Leshna says Shibani’s vision for ISSHO was rooted in ease and individuality. “She wanted pieces that could seamlessly transition across different moments of the day without feeling overdesigned. The focus was on clean, refined forms with subtle details, creating jewellery that feels instinctive to wear, yet distinct enough to make a statement.