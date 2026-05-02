Shibani Akhtar co-designs a minimal lab-grown jewellery collection

There’s something quietly compelling about collaborations that don’t try too hard, and the ISSHO Collection by Irasva, the lab-grown jewellery collection co-designed with singer, actress, and model Shibani Akhtar, is one such. ISSHO, which translates to ‘together’, is a feeling that runs through the entire collection. It brings together Irasva’s design language with Shibani’s personal, pared-back aesthetic. The pieces don’t shout for attention, but make a statement anyway. They are fluid, with a certain lightness in how each piece is constructed.
So how did this collaboration come about? “The collaboration with Shibani came together very naturally,” says Leshna Shah, founder of Irasva. “She has an effortless, intuitive sense of style that aligns closely with how we approach design, which is modern, versatile, and deeply personal. It felt like a genuine meeting of perspectives rather than a traditional collaboration, which made the entire process very fluid and creatively fulfilling.”
Shibani tells us that she was very involved in the design process of ISSHO. “From the early ideas to the final details, I wanted every piece to feel true to the spirit of the collection,” shares Shibani, whose personal jewellery aesthetic leans towards pieces that are clean, modern and effortless. “I’m drawn to pieces that feel subtle but still have character,” she says, adding that she likes both minimal, everyday pieces and bold statement designs. “I like jewellery that feels easy to wear every day but still makes an impact,” says Shibani, whose favourite piece from the collection is the tennis necklace. “I love how easy it is to layer and style in different ways. It’s one of those pieces you can wear every day, but it still feels special.”
Her typical jewellery choices for day versus evening are different. “During the day, I keep it simple and layered. For evenings, I usually add one stronger piece or build on what I’m already wearing.”
Leshna says Shibani’s vision for ISSHO was rooted in ease and individuality. “She wanted pieces that could seamlessly transition across different moments of the day without feeling overdesigned. The focus was on clean, refined forms with subtle details, creating jewellery that feels instinctive to wear, yet distinct enough to make a statement.
The idea was to create pieces you reach for every day, but that never feel ordinary,” says Leshna, who has designed each piece in such a way that it can be worn in different ways, encouraging layering and personal expression. “It feels like it evolves with the wearer rather than being defined by a single moment. And that defines each piece in the collection,” adds Leshna.
Price on request. Available online.
—manvvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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