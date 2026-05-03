Shibori, silk, and contrast define this spring/summer 2026 line

“All the variety, all the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.” The Leo Tolstoy quote sets the tone for textile and clothing label from Delhi, Amrich’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection—an exploration of contrast, perception, and craft. Amrich, founded by Richard Pandav and Amit Vijaya—both graduates of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad—is rooted in the idea of “hand-crafted luxury.” Working with artisans across India, the label creates small-batch collections using natural fabrics and time-honoured techniques, with a focus on longevity, craft, and conscious design. We speak to designer Amit Vijaya about the ideas shaping their latest collection Of Light & Shadow, their signature shibori, and the philosophy of hand-crafted luxury.

Reimagining shibori through abstract expression