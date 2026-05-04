Balenciaga unveils Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut SS26 collection in Mumbai

Balenciaga turned heads in Mumbai this April as it hosted an exclusive evening at its Jio World Plaza boutique. It was also the perfect setting for the unveiling of The Heartbeat, the SS ’26 collection designed under Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new Creative Director.
The collection carried the highest level of sophistication when it comes to workmanship. Under the new director’s creative leadership, the House aims to continue heading toward refinement, while still being firmly grounded in its philosophy. The new collection presents a reinterpretation of the basics of the wardrobe, including denim, knitwear, t-shirts and accessories.
While the silhouettes feel inherently structured, they maintain a surprising lightness. In order to make classic items relevant in contemporary clothing, Pierpaolo Piccioli turned to one of the greatest creators, Cristóbal Balenciaga, bringing architectural forms into the modern wardrobe.
Innovation in materials played a key role in the collection. Fabrics from the archives were reinterpreted in knits, whereas the iconic gazar of the label was revamped from scratch. It is worth noting that the embroidery in floral and feather motifs was done using self-fabric and became an essential part of garment construction instead of being purely decorative.
High-profile guests of the event highlighted the importance of the brand’s debut, among whom were Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Adarsh Gourav, Raja Kumari, Ritviz, Malavika Mohanan, Krithi Shetty, and Orhan Awatramani. The Heartbeat collection represents another step in the development of the fashion brand, which combines precision, craftsmanship, and modern approaches to dressing.