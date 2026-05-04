Balenciaga unveils Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut SS26 collection in Mumbai

Balenciaga turned heads in Mumbai this April as it hosted an exclusive evening at its Jio World Plaza boutique. It was also the perfect setting for the unveiling of The Heartbeat, the SS ’26 collection designed under Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new Creative Director.

All you need to know about Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut collection The Heartbeat

The collection carried the highest level of sophistication when it comes to workmanship. Under the new director’s creative leadership, the House aims to continue heading toward refinement, while still being firmly grounded in its philosophy. The new collection presents a reinterpretation of the basics of the wardrobe, including denim, knitwear, t-shirts and accessories.