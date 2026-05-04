SS26 footwear trends: Moccasins and loafers lead the season

Rosso Brunello, the footwear brand that blends international aesthetics with high-quality leather craftsmanship, has introduced its Spring Summer 2026 collection with a fresh aesthetic. Designed for younger consumers, the collection focuses on moccasins and loafers, blending comfort with a clean, elegant look. Key highlights include the Monogram Collection and Rosso Comfort.
Colour plays an important role this season. The SS26 palette mixes fresh, youthful shades with classic blacks and browns. Tones like navy, grey, green and beige give the collection a light, modern feel.
Sahil Malik, founder of Rosso Brunello, says the key inspiration was effortless European summer living. “The idea was to create footwear that seamlessly transitions from work to leisure, reflecting a lifestyle that is both refined and relaxed. We have introduced timeless silhouettes and contemporary detailing.
The feel is understated luxury for the modern consumer,” shares Sahil. This range reflects the style preferences of today’s youth and millennial consumers, who are moving towards minimal, versatile and experience-driven fashion choices.
Moccasins and loafers are trending this season, with their versatility allowing them to be styled across multiple occasions. “For SS26, these silhouettes have been reimagined with lighter constructions, softer leathers and contemporary finishes, making them ideal for all-day wear,” Sahil adds.
While the Monogram Collection introduces a distinctive design language, incorporating subtle branding elements that add a premium, recognisable identity, the Rosso Comfort range focuses on comfort, with cushioned insoles, flexible soles and breathable materials. “The footwear delivers not just on style, but also on long-lasting comfort, which is essential for today’s fast-paced lifestyle,” he says.
The SS26 palette of summer neutrals and earthy tones, including tans, browns, beiges and muted pastels, is complemented by rich leather textures, suede finishes and subtle detailing, adding depth and sophistication to each design.
“It is the combination of olour and material that creates a fresh, premium and seasonally relevant feel,” adds Sahil.
Prices start at Rs 8,000. Available in stores and online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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