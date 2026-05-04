SS26 footwear trends: Moccasins and loafers lead the season

While the Monogram Collection introduces a distinctive design language, incorporating subtle branding elements that add a premium, recognisable identity, the Rosso Comfort range focuses on comfort, with cushioned insoles, flexible soles and breathable materials. “The footwear delivers not just on style, but also on long-lasting comfort, which is essential for today’s fast-paced lifestyle,” he says.

The SS26 palette of summer neutrals and earthy tones, including tans, browns, beiges and muted pastels, is complemented by rich leather textures, suede finishes and subtle detailing, adding depth and sophistication to each design.

“It is the combination of olour and material that creates a fresh, premium and seasonally relevant feel,” adds Sahil.

Prices start at Rs 8,000. Available in stores and online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress