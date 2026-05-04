Vvani Vats launches Saanjh festive couture ’26 inspired by twilight elegance

It features intricate hand-cut mirror work, precision cutdana embroidery, and shimmering crystals that echo the soft glow of an evening sky. Cascading tassels add movement and drama, bringing a sense of rhythm and fluidity to every silhouette.

We speak to Vvani to get into the details of this breathtaking collection, which is a work of art showcasing fine Indian craftsmanship while reflecting modern sensibilities.