Studio Rigu’s latest collection celebrates Jaipur’s vibrancy
Studio Rigu’s new collection Jharokha’26 is a contemporary ode to Jaipur with all its colour, craft, and quiet contrasts. The collection brings together bold chintz florals with softer, sun-washed pastels, reflecting the interplay of vibrancy and calm seen across the city. To bring the silhouettes to life, designer Riya Gupta has used pure linens and textured cottons. We love the boxy shirts paired with tailored shorts, easy shift dresses, waist-cinched maxis, fluid trousers with cropped tops, and statement oversized kimonos. The cuts allow for ease of movement while still feeling structured and elevated. We speak with Riya to find out more.
How did you plan the colour scheme?
The colour palette draws directly from Jaipur’s landscape and architecture. We looked at the contrast between bold floral chintz and famous paisley blocks and the muted tones of sandstone, peachy pink, desert skies, and sunlit facades. Morning hues, dusty neutrals, and warm sunset tones all find their way into the collection. Our interpretation of Rajasthan’s flavour through embroidery patches and prints inspired by blue pottery, snake charmers, and musical instruments, turning the flora and fauna of Ranthambore into colourful motifs, can be seen throughout the collection.
How personal is couture becoming?
Couture today is becoming more personal and intuitive. It’s no longer about dramatic excess but about pieces that feel like an extension of the wearer. Statement dressing still exists, but now comfort sits at its core. Even in ready-to-wear, a couture-like sensibility is emerging with thoughtful detailing and craftsmanship. It’s less about standing out and more about feeling right, where statement and comfort coexist effortlessly.
What are the travel fashion and ethnic trends to watch out for this year?
Given the war situation, people are flocking to the Southeast Asian countries. Travel fashion is leaning strongly towards versatility, pieces that are breathable, packable, and adaptable across settings like fluid co-ords, lightweight layering pieces, and separates that can be styled multiple ways.
What are the summer travel and ethnic wardrobe must-haves?
A statement shirt, a quirky co-ord set with a crop top and shorts, and definitely a shift dress in cotton or linen for maximum comfort.
Tell us about the plans for your label this year.
To be out there and everywhere! This year, as every year, the focus is on becoming a go-to resortwear label. Our next collection leans on a festive mood, featuring sequin accents and fluid ombré pieces, crafted in lush silks with chic tonal prints, all brought together through effortlessly flattering silhouettes.
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