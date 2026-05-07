Studio Rigu’s latest collection celebrates Jaipur’s vibrancy

Studio Rigu’s new collection Jharokha’26 is a contemporary ode to Jaipur with all its colour, craft, and quiet contrasts. The collection brings together bold chintz florals with softer, sun-washed pastels, reflecting the interplay of vibrancy and calm seen across the city. To bring the silhouettes to life, designer Riya Gupta has used pure linens and textured cottons. We love the boxy shirts paired with tailored shorts, easy shift dresses, waist-cinched maxis, fluid trousers with cropped tops, and statement oversized kimonos. The cuts allow for ease of movement while still feeling structured and elevated. We speak with Riya to find out more.