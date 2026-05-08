Here’s where to look for exquisite gifts this Mother’s Day, that's absolute luxury!

This year, we embrace a level of opulence that truly honours the matriarch of the family. If there was ever a moment to indulge her penchant for the finer things, this Mother’s Day is the ultimate occasion to curate a selection of gifts that define luxury. We are prioritising sheer extravagance over subtlety, ensuring she feels thoroughly pampered by an array of world-class treasures. From a timeless watch to the luminous elegance of pearls and an exquisite drape of a rare pashmina sari, here is your ultimate gifting guide for the woman who deserves nothing less than extraordinary.
Pearls always make for an effortless and elegant gift. But, when they happen to be strung into a multi-layered lotus necklace designed by Tarun Tahiliani, you know it’s nothing short of a statement piece that exudes royalty. This fine piece of jewellery designed in 92.5 sterling silver is dipped in 24 carat gold polish and it is handcrafted with fresh water pearls. ₹74,900. Available online.
If your mother is expecting a bouquet like every other year, give her what she wants, except on a grander scale this time. Imagine her opening the door to not 100 or even 500 but a curation of 1,000 red roses. These blooms from Flower Aura’s grand gesture edit will definitely have her smiling from ear to ear! ₹51,000. Available online.
If you are thinking of adding to her collection of saris then, we suggest this Brown Silk-Pashmina Wool Benarasi Handloom Sari by Tilfi Banaras. Combining the softness of silk with the warmth of pashmina wool, this sari has been handcrafted with innovative benarasi artistry. Its pattern features a silver zari skirt border of gently swaying tulips woven using kadwa technique. ₹58,000. Available online.
Handcrafted in Jaipur, Timeless Mirage is a bangle-style watch from Jaipur Watch Company’s One Piece Heritage Edition. Drawing design elements from the frescoes and motifs of the historic Bundi Fort, this piece beautifully combines various jewellery techniques, including filigree, enameling and hand painting. ₹50,000. Available online.
How about gifting your mother the Taj Mahal? Not the monument of course, but something just as precious that she can carry around easily. The Taj Minaudiere from Sabyasachi Accessories boasts black metallic threadwork finished with gold-tone embroidery of the ‘seventh wonder of the world’ on this chic clutch. ₹69,500. Available online.
If your mother is equally obsessed with dressing her hair and all things Dyson. Then this might just be the right time to present her the viral airwrap multistyler and dryer in vinca blue and topaz. With 6-in-1 versatility it helps dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumise and hide flyaways. It intelligently adapts to heat, airflow and timings to your hair type while causing no heat damage. ₹49,900. Available online.