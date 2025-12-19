Christmas 2025: Curation of the luxury gifts that capture the spirit of the holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — burnished hues of festive light and the crisp air carrying the faint, intoxicating scent of pine and mulled spice; and our thoughts inevitably turn to the art of giving. Holiday gifting isn’t merely about ticking names off a lengthy list; it’s a delightful seasonal indulgence — a chance to translate affection into an object of exquisite taste and draw smiles on the faces of our loved ones. We seek the gifts that don’t just sit beneath the boughs but elevate the entire Yuletide experience.
For a piece that captures the joyous heart of Christmas with impeccable artistry, look no further than the Pottery Barn Gingerbread Train Cookie Jar. Handcrafted from durable stoneware and meticulously hand-painted with a charming, multi-hued glaze, this figural jar is a true showstopper. It is complete with detailed gingerbread frosting swirls and cheerful candy-cane wheels, perfect for stowing away home-baked Yuletide confections. ₹15,000. Available online.
To add sparkling festive joy to the tree, the Swarovski Holiday Cheers Gingerbread Ornament Set is essential. This charming trio features miniature figures of a loving couple and their gingerbread cottage, crafted with Swarovski’s Golden Shadow effect, all suspended from red grosgrain ribbons. The set reveals 361 light-catching facets, with detailing added in white print and crystals of Christmas red and green. ₹22,000. Available online.
Adopting a delicate winter motif, the Gehna India Wintery Gold Snowflake Charm Pendant is a piece of fine jewellery. Handcrafted from glowing 18-carat yellow gold, the detailed design captures the beauty of a snowflake, embodying the freezing weather of the season. This token of love is featherlight, 0.73 grams, BIS-hallmarked charm is perfectly sized for daily wear, whether strung onto a chain or a bracelet. ₹10,675 onwards. Available online.
Embracing a sophisticated, shared sentiment, the Anita Dongre Celebration Gift Box offers a luxurious Indian Christmas flourish. Perfect for a deserving couple, this curated set features a regal, festive green aesthetic, reminiscent of the finest pine. It includes an exquisitely crafted designer potli bag for her, alongside a beautifully woven stole for him — providing chic, coordinated accessories for celebratory gatherings. ₹12,000. Available online.
The Gully Labs Number 001 Barfi Burgundy, paying tribute to the nostalgic joy of the season, adds to any sneakerhead’s collection. Crafted with premium suede leather and featuring exquisite kantha embroidery of snowflakes on the side panel, they fuse high-end street style with uniquely Indian artistry. The aged crackle leather toe and tongue add character, while the bamboo lycra lining ensures odour is avoided. ₹7,990. Available online.
To keep your loved one warm and stylish this season, the Cord Studio Bert Jacket is an absolute sartorial solution. Crafted from premium woollen fabric, this piece offers a contemporary yet timeless silhouette thanks to hand embroidery inspired by folk traditions that mirror holiday celebrations, enhancing its cultural charm. With a relaxed, oversized fit and vintage pocket flaps, this jacket is the epitome of effortlessly chic winter layering. ₹13,500. Available online.
There is no greater seasonal delight than a daily countdown and the L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar offers twenty-four luxurious moments of French indulgence. This elegantly illustrated keepsake box is filled with mini skincare, body and hair care treasures — featuring Provençal classics like the Neroli Orchidee Hand Cream, Immortelle Reset Serum and Almond Shower Oil. The calendar provides a comprehensive journey for the senses, allowing one to discover the brand’s finest formulations and refreshing fragrances — a truly pampered way to bring in the festivities with a radiant glow. ₹10,500. Available online.
