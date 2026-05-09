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From cracked walls to cotton silk: Dipti Advait’s Becoming redefines beauty in imperfection

Nouria’s new line channels weathered architecture into fluid, structured silhouettes that celebrate ageing, depth, and quiet evolution over flawless perfection
Minimalist fashion silhouettes from the Becoming collection styled in a rustic setting
Becoming by Nouria
Updated on
3 min read

Nouria’s newest collection, Becoming, is an ode to the quiet power of evolution. Inspired by ageing architecture—structures that weather, and gather character over time—Becoming reflects a powerful truth: beauty does not fade; it transforms. Silhouettes draw from architectural lines with structured tailoring, fluid draping, precise cuts and effortless flow coexisting.

Contemporary fashion meets introspective storytelling in Nouria’s Becoming collection

Contemporary fashion inspired by weathered textures and evolving architectural forms
A model wearing a structured yet fluid silhouette from Nouria’s Becoming collection

True to Nouria’s design philosophy, the collection is rooted in understated modernity, with a touch of playfulness. Clean lines and relaxed tailoring create garments that feel both elegant and easy. There is a subtle dialogue between masculine and feminine codes—menswear-inspired precision softened by movement and grace—resulting in pieces that feel contemporary yet enduring.

“This collection is deeply personal to me,” shares Dipti Advait. “I have always been fascinated by the way structures age. They crack, their colours shift, and they gather marks over time—yet they become more beautiful, more honest. And I realised, we are the same. We are often taught to resist ageing, to cling to who we once were. But with time, we become deeper, stronger, and more self-aware. We carry both masculine strength and feminine grace within us. We are wild like a flower, yet rooted like the earth. This collection is about owning that truth, not hiding, not shrinking, not apologising. Just being. Fully.”

Minimalist fashion silhouettes from the Becoming collection styled in a modern setting
Structured tailoring softened with fluid draping in Nouria ’s Becoming line

Becoming is for the woman who is constantly evolving, not fixed or defined, but growing through time and experience. “I see it as a shift away from perfection towards authenticity, where character is built through change and beauty lies in depth, not flawlessness. It’s the layers, the imperfections, and the passage of time that create something truly meaningful,” she adds.

Dipti has reinterpreted ageing architecture into the design process through texture, form, and construction. “I looked at how surfaces crack, fade, and layer over time, and translated that into fabric choices and layered silhouettes. The idea of structure softening guided the tailoring—pieces that hold form but feel lived-in,” she explains.

A modern womenswear look by Nouria blending masculine precision with feminine grace
Textured cotton satin and handwoven fabrics showcased in the Becoming collection

The collection uses cotton satin, cotton silk, 100 per cent cotton, and handwoven cotton, chosen for their ability to hold structure while still feeling soft and breathable. “Textures play a key role—you’ll find subtle variations, gentle sheens, and slightly worn-in finishes that create depth,” says Dipti, for whom Becoming is a reflection of the brand’s evolution. “A shift towards greater depth and introspection. It marks a more refined approach, embracing storytelling and imperfection,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 6,000. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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