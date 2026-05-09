From cracked walls to cotton silk: Dipti Advait’s Becoming redefines beauty in imperfection

True to Nouria’s design philosophy, the collection is rooted in understated modernity, with a touch of playfulness. Clean lines and relaxed tailoring create garments that feel both elegant and easy. There is a subtle dialogue between masculine and feminine codes—menswear-inspired precision softened by movement and grace—resulting in pieces that feel contemporary yet enduring.

“This collection is deeply personal to me,” shares Dipti Advait. “I have always been fascinated by the way structures age. They crack, their colours shift, and they gather marks over time—yet they become more beautiful, more honest. And I realised, we are the same. We are often taught to resist ageing, to cling to who we once were. But with time, we become deeper, stronger, and more self-aware. We carry both masculine strength and feminine grace within us. We are wild like a flower, yet rooted like the earth. This collection is about owning that truth, not hiding, not shrinking, not apologising. Just being. Fully.”