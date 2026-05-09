From satchels to box bags, textured handbags are shaping this season’s fashion trends

Nishant Bakliwal, who heads the brand, tells us that apart from the reinterpretation of animal prints, they have introduced heart-shaped quilted bags, bringing a playful yet distinctive edge to the collection. “With silhouettes like satchels, hobos, totes, and box bags, the range blends essentials with statement pieces, in tune with evolving consumer preferences,” he says.

Bold textures, structured silhouettes, and individuality-driven design define this season. The brand has incorporated these trends through tactile animal print finishes, sculpted forms, and detailing such as metallic accents and multifunctional elements. “There’s also a clear shift toward occasion-led styling, reflected in our more statement silhouettes,” he says, adding that animal prints are seeing a resurgence and have been reinterpreted through a more refined and contemporary lens. “Instead of loud patterns, we’ve focused on embossed textures like croco, snake, and subtle leopard, creating depth and sophistication. This approach makes them more versatile and relevant for modern, design-conscious consumers,” says Nishant.