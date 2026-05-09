Ocean-inspired jewellery brings vacation glow to everyday style

More often than not, jewellery designs have always been rooted in nature. With the commencement of summer, the sun, its warmth, movements, and ever-changing phases are serving as perfect inspiration for jewellery. New-age fashion brand Joker & Witch has followed the cue and launched Sunkissed Summer, inspired by the timeless allure of sun-drenched shores and the universal longing for a beach escape.
Designed as a wearable getaway, Sunkissed Summer translates the poetry of seashells, luminous pearls, and glistening waters into bold, statement-making jewellery. It is all about playfulness and radiance, with each piece crafted to reflect sunlight in motion through iridescent pearl finishes, fluid shell-inspired forms, and high-shine metallic accents reminiscent of golden sands.
Maya Varma, co-founder, Joker & Witch, tells us that Sunkissed Summer was born out of a universal craving for escape. “The longing to be near the ocean and let go of everyday routines. As a birthday launch, we wanted to create something celebratory yet transportive,” she says.
The collection features fluid, organic forms and textures that mirror the ocean and shoreline. “We leaned heavily into iridescent pearls, glossy finishes, and high-shine metallic tones to recreate the effect of sunlight reflecting on water. Shell-inspired detailing and gold accents further amplify that warm, radiant glow, making each piece feel illuminated and alive,” explains Maya.
The collection is designed to evoke a sense of joy and escapism. “That feeling of being on vacation, where everything feels lighter, brighter, and more spontaneous. We want the wearer to feel confident and free. It’s about embodying that glow, wherever you are,” she adds.
Sunkissed Summer is a reflection of a growing shift toward bold, expressive jewellery that doubles as a statement of personality. “Elements like baroque pearls, ocean-inspired motifs, and layered styling are key trends right now, and the collection reinterprets them through a fresh, vacation-first lens,” she says.
The brand has translated “vacation energy,” which is about freedom, ease, and expression, into design. “We have tried to capture that shift in mindset, where you dress for joy, not just routine,” adds Maya.
Prices start at Rs 499. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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