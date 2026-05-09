Ocean-inspired jewellery brings vacation glow to everyday style

Designed as a wearable getaway, Sunkissed Summer translates the poetry of seashells, luminous pearls, and glistening waters into bold, statement-making jewellery. It is all about playfulness and radiance, with each piece crafted to reflect sunlight in motion through iridescent pearl finishes, fluid shell-inspired forms, and high-shine metallic accents reminiscent of golden sands.

Maya Varma, co-founder, Joker & Witch, tells us that Sunkissed Summer was born out of a universal craving for escape. “The longing to be near the ocean and let go of everyday routines. As a birthday launch, we wanted to create something celebratory yet transportive,” she says.