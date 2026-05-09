Professional divers can thank this watch brand for their new performance sports collection

A term often associated with the exact moment an operation or mission is set into motion, Zero Hour captures the decisive point between preparation and action, where timing is absolute and permits no margin for error. The philosophy finds expression in the launch of the 500M professional Diver’s Automatic Watch unveiled against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Sea in Goa. Born at the intersection of precision engineering, enduring performance and the spirit of exploration, the 500M professional Diver’s Automatic Watch defined this new chapter.
The collection features twelve distinct timepieces each crafted to perform across depths ranging from 100M to 500M. At the pinnacle of the collection’s depth capability lies the Titan 500M Professional Diver’s timepiece. Built as a true tool watch for extreme underwater performance, the 500M Professional Diver’s watch meets ISO 6425, the global standard for professional dive watches while embodying Titan’s growing mastery in mechanical horology. At the core lies Titan’s in-house automatic Calibre 7AC0, beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz). Regulated to an accuracy of –10/+30 seconds per day, the calibre offers a reliable performance even in the most challenging conditions.
Beyond the surface where pressure intensifies and precision is paramount, the Titan 500M Professional Diver finds its form. At 15.5 mm in thickness, the case is constructed from Grade 2 Titanium, built to withstand the rigours of deep diving while retaining a refined equilibrium on the wrist. Every element is calibrated to ensure uncompromised sealing and structural integrity.
A 120-click unidirectional bezel secured by an Aqua Lock mechanism ensures accurate time tracking even under prolonged underwater pressure. The sapphire crystal insert lends resilience while the dial, protected by a sapphire crystal with triple-layer anti-reflective coating, remains clear and composed in shifting light.
In these environments, legibility is crucial. This is achieved through bold hands treated with Super-LumiNova X1 grade lume, which come alive with a distinctive blue-green glow, ensuring clarity that persists long after the light begins to fade.
Extending the language of the case, the timepiece is paired with a Grade 2 Titanium bracelet defined by links inspired by the Titan logo. An additional FKM strap introduces a more flexible, relaxed expression. Both bracelet and strap are equipped with a quick-release system, enabling effortless interchangeability. Limited to 500 units each across two variants of the Titan 500M Professional Diver’s timepiece, the collection is envisioned for collectors, connoisseurs and those Ready for the Unknown.
The 500M limited edition watches are priced between ₹75,995 – ₹77,995 and the 300M Automatic, 200M and 100M watches start from ₹15,795.