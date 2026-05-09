Professional divers can thank this watch brand for their new performance sports collection

Beyond the surface where pressure intensifies and precision is paramount, the Titan 500M Professional Diver finds its form. At 15.5 mm in thickness, the case is constructed from Grade 2 Titanium, built to withstand the rigours of deep diving while retaining a refined equilibrium on the wrist. Every element is calibrated to ensure uncompromised sealing and structural integrity.

A 120-click unidirectional bezel secured by an Aqua Lock mechanism ensures accurate time tracking even under prolonged underwater pressure. The sapphire crystal insert lends resilience while the dial, protected by a sapphire crystal with triple-layer anti-reflective coating, remains clear and composed in shifting light.

In these environments, legibility is crucial. This is achieved through bold hands treated with Super-LumiNova X1 grade lume, which come alive with a distinctive blue-green glow, ensuring clarity that persists long after the light begins to fade.

Extending the language of the case, the timepiece is paired with a Grade 2 Titanium bracelet defined by links inspired by the Titan logo. An additional FKM strap introduces a more flexible, relaxed expression. Both bracelet and strap are equipped with a quick-release system, enabling effortless interchangeability. Limited to 500 units each across two variants of the Titan 500M Professional Diver’s timepiece, the collection is envisioned for collectors, connoisseurs and those Ready for the Unknown.

The 500M limited edition watches are priced between ₹75,995 – ₹77,995 and the 300M Automatic, 200M and 100M watches start from ₹15,795.