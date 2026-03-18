Fossil Revives the Iconic Y2K Era, launches their Big Tic watches in India

Fossil is turning back the clock and turning up the volume - with the return of Big Tic, its iconic Y2K-era ana-digi watch that once defined late-’90s self-expression. Bold, animated and unapologetically alive, Big Tic blends analog craft with scrolling digital seconds, bringing motion back to the dial in a world of static screens. More than a watch, it’s a cultural throwback that celebrates individuality, creativity and the energy of doing things your own way.

The relaunch of the Fossil Big Tic marks the return of one of the brand’s most expressive icons, now reintroduced through two distinctive styles - the Big Tic Machine and the Big Tic Y2K. Available across leading retail stores and online marketplaces nationwide, the collection bridges industrial design with nostalgic Y2K energy for a new generation.

Big Tic’s late-’90s anadigi tech, retooled through the bold, industrial design language of Machine. The result pairs animated characters with a more structured, durable build without losing its edge. For those who want polish with personality, it strikes a sweet spot between nostalgic spirit and modern.