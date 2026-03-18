Fossil Revives the Iconic Y2K Era, launches their Big Tic watches in India

Fossil is turning back the clock and turning up the volume - with the return of Big Tic, its iconic Y2K-era ana-digi watch that once defined late-’90s self-expression. Bold, animated and unapologetically alive, Big Tic blends analog craft with scrolling digital seconds, bringing motion back to the dial in a world of static screens. More than a watch, it’s a cultural throwback that celebrates individuality, creativity and the energy of doing things your own way.
The relaunch of the Fossil Big Tic marks the return of one of the brand’s most expressive icons, now reintroduced through two distinctive styles - the Big Tic Machine and the Big Tic Y2K. Available across leading retail stores and online marketplaces nationwide, the collection bridges industrial design with nostalgic Y2K energy for a new generation.
Big Tic’s late-’90s anadigi tech, retooled through the bold, industrial design language of Machine. The result pairs animated characters with a more structured, durable build without losing its edge. For those who want polish with personality, it strikes a sweet spot between nostalgic spirit and modern.
The FS6155 blends classic design with modern utility, and the Machine Analog-Digital watch features a bold 41mm black stainless steel case. Its analog display offers dual time zones and a stopwatch function, making it as practical as it is stylish. Water-resistant and built for everyday wear, it’s a sleek upgrade for a fast-paced lifestyle. The FS6156 watch pairs a bold 41mm stainless steel case with a dual analog-digital display for seamless functionality. Powered by reliable quartz movement, it keeps you on track with practical features and a statement-making design. Versatile enough for everyday wear or special occasions, it blends rugged style with contemporary edge. FS6157 is Fossil’s Machine Analog-Digital Men’s Watch that blends classic analog style with modern digital functionality. Featuring a 41mm stainless steel case, quartz movement, and a bold multi-tone dial, it’s built for everyday wear. Water resistant up to 50m, with a gold stainless steel strap and mineral glass protection, perfect for work or weekend styling.
The FS6158 brings together classic analog hands and a modern digital display in a bold 41mm stainless steel case. With quartz movement and 50m water resistance, it’s made for everyday reliability. Finished with a rose gold stainless steel strap, it’s a sharp, effortless style upgrade.
LE1231 is a limited-edition Big Tic that pairs its signature analog-digital display with animated flame graphics for a bold Y2K edge. The 40mm stainless steel case is elevated with a lobster clasp chain, letting you style it as a pocket watch, necklace or wraparound bracelet. A true collector’s piece, it blends nostalgia with versatile, statement-making design. The LE1228 is a limited-edition Big Tic that features oversized animated digits scrolling beneath an iridescent crystal for a striking Y2K finish. The 40mm stainless steel case highlights its signature analog-digital display, paired with an integrated sport bracelet for a sleek, streamlined look. A true collector’s throwback, it blends retro attitude with modern tech appeal.
The LE1229 Big Tic watch pairs its signature analog-digital display with oversized animated digits beneath a light blue crystal for a standout Y2K vibe. Housed in a 40mm stainless steel case, it’s finished with a smooth brown leather strap that adds a casually classic touch. A nostalgic icon reimagined, it balances retro energy with everyday wearability.