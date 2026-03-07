A famous Swiss company is bringing its watch making skills to India

For India, one of the world’s fastest-growing premium consumer markets, this signals a calibrated bet on technically sophisticated yet accessible luxury watches. While established Swiss brands dominate the high-value segment, Victorinox is positioning itself as a brand offering comparable Swiss engineering, performance reliability, and material quality at a more competitive price band.

The 2026 portfolio for India will feature GMT automatics for global travellers, ISO-certified dive watches, solar-powered and automatic models with extended power reserves, and contemporary automatic collections. Select lines have been refreshed specifically for Indian consumers, reflecting preferences for bold design and versatile aesthetics.

The renewed focus is being led by Debraj Sengupta, Managing Director – Sales & Marketing, along with Avirup Mukhopadhyay, Head of Marketing, as the company aims to build long-term category leadership rather than chase short-term fashion trends.

With this repositioning, Victorinox is seeking to evolve from being knife-first in brand recall to becoming a credible player in serious Swiss watchmaking in India, targeting consumers who value engineering, performance, and enduring value in the premium segment.