Day wear label Azurina’s Summer Anthology collection has a relaxed wardrobe

Azurina, a sleepwear-to-daywear label by Dipu Krishnamurthi, leans into a softer, slower rhythm this season with its latest summer collection, Summer Anthology. The range features outfits designed for days that unfold without urgency.
The first chapter is inspired by the unhurried rhythm of a town at rest. It evokes a world of lush, walled gardens and the gentle clink of ice against crystal under a steady midday sun. Designed for the art of unwinding, these pieces capture a quiet interplay between salt-air serenity and the vibrant, verdant energy of summer in full bloom.
The collection introduces a relaxed wardrobe of boxy tops, easy trousers, and softly smocked dresses that transition seamlessly from sleepwear to loungewear to resort wear. Crafted in breathable cotton in a dun-washed palette, the outfits feature motifs such as ‘She Sells Sea Shells’ that bring back coastal nostalgia. Dipu tells us more.
Tell us about the collection in detail.
The collection was inspired by summer vacations spent by the pool and on the beach. Sea-inspired prints like sea shells, fish, nautical colours like coral, blue and green, define the collection.
How different is it in style and spirit from your previous ones?
The previous collection was wintry and deep with rich colours and some heavier fabrics. This collection is brighter and lighter for the summer
How did you plan the colour scheme?
I wanted a nautical-looking collection for the summer, and I was thinking of a summer weekend I had spent in the Hamptons.
Resort and summer wear trends to watch out for this year?
Bold colours, oversized fits, romantic styles with lace, wide leg pants, balloon pants, barrel pants, drop shoulder tops, tube tops, oversized collars. Summer holiday wardrobe must-haves should include- wide leg jeans or pants, white lace-edged tops, minimal 90s dresses, vibrantly printed happy sleepwear, scarves to tie in unexpected places like around your waist and sarongs.