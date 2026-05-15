Day wear label Azurina’s Summer Anthology collection has a relaxed wardrobe

Azurina, a sleepwear-to-daywear label by Dipu Krishnamurthi, leans into a softer, slower rhythm this season with its latest summer collection, Summer Anthology. The range features outfits designed for days that unfold without urgency.

Azurina’s new collection has a day wear range inspired by coastal beach nostalgia

The first chapter is inspired by the unhurried rhythm of a town at rest. It evokes a world of lush, walled gardens and the gentle clink of ice against crystal under a steady midday sun. Designed for the art of unwinding, these pieces capture a quiet interplay between salt-air serenity and the vibrant, verdant energy of summer in full bloom.