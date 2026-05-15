Shivani Nirupam’s latest collection captures the beauty of Mumbai’s vibrant flower markets

What’s the idea behind the collection?

The idea was to capture the chaos and beauty of Mumbai’s flower markets the colours, the movement, the energy. It’s not just about florals, it’s about storytelling through them. I wanted the collection to feel festive but still wearable, something that brings joy but also fits into real wardrobes.

How different is it from your previous collections?

Every collection I’ve done is rooted in Mumbai, but each one captures a different mood. World of Warli was more structured and art-driven, Bambai Ki Baarish was fluid and moody, and Phool Bazaar felt playful and celebratory. The Mid-Summer Collection, however, is the most relaxed and effortless—it leans into comfort, lighter fabrics, and easy Indo-Western silhouettes.