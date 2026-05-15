Shivani Nirupam’s latest collection captures the beauty of Mumbai’s vibrant flower markets

Mumbai-based designer Shivani Nirupam’s eponymous label just introduced their Mid-Summer collection that boasts of 23 Indo-Western fusion styles. Each silhouette is designed around comfort, ease, and effortless elegance created for slow, sun-soaked days. The collection is replete with fluid oufits like lehenga sets, shararas and draped saris, along with playful layering elements like caps and scarves, that offer both relaxed and versatile options. Crafted in airy crape and chiffon, the range relies on a vibrant yet soft palette of blue turquoise, lemon fizz, living coral, sweet lavender and lime green. These shades are brought to life through sun-washed prints and delicate florals. Minimal detailing like pitta work, subtle shimmer, beads and dabka keeps it refined, while the zero-waste, multi-wear approach ensures they transition effortlessly from casual outings to occasion wear.
We speak with Shivani to get more details.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea was to capture the chaos and beauty of Mumbai’s flower markets the colours, the movement, the energy. It’s not just about florals, it’s about storytelling through them. I wanted the collection to feel festive but still wearable, something that brings joy but also fits into real wardrobes.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Every collection I’ve done is rooted in Mumbai, but each one captures a different mood. World of Warli was more structured and art-driven, Bambai Ki Baarish was fluid and moody, and Phool Bazaar felt playful and celebratory. The Mid-Summer Collection, however, is the most relaxed and effortless—it leans into comfort, lighter fabrics, and easy Indo-Western silhouettes.
What’s working this summer in ethnic and fusion fashion?
This summer, it’s all about ease and versatility. People are leaning towards lighter fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and pieces that can transition easily from day to night. Fusion wear is becoming more effortless like pairing traditional elements with modern cuts rather than going overly experimental.
Summer wardrobe must-haves?
Breathable fabrics are key organza layers, soft silks and lightweight sets. Coordinated sets, a pre-draped sari or a statement kurta that can be styled multiple ways is also essential.
Upcoming collection details?
The next collection will continue to draw from Mumbai but explore a completely different side of it. It will be slightly more experimental in terms of silhouettes while still staying true to the brand’s core of versatility and storytelling. Expect a fresh play on textures and layering, with the same focus on conscious design.